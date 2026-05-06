SKINCEUTICALS INTRODUCES P-TIOX CREAM, EXPANDING ITS BEST-SELLING FRANCHISE

Clinically Proven to Reduce the Appearance of Deep-Set Wrinkles, Refine Pores, and Complement the Visible Results of Neurotoxin Injections

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Aesthetic Skincare Brand1, announces the launch of P-TIOX Cream, a new peptide cream building on the viral success of P-TIOX Serum, which has garnered widespread attention across social media and among celebrity beauty routines. P-TIOX Cream is designed to address the appearance of deep-set wrinkles and pores, while complementing the results of in-office procedures.

As interest in aesthetic treatments continues to surge — the demand for high-performance, preventative skincare is accelerating. Nearly 50 million consumers in the U.S. intend to do a procedure in the next 2 years3. The insight driving this surge is clear: the primary motivation for these individuals to seek out procedure is a desire to enhance overall skin quality4. Despite high intent, less than 10% of these procedure-intenders use a professional skincare brand3. Against this backdrop, SkinCeuticals is advancing the paradigm of skincare not just as maintenance, but as the essential first step before and alongside aesthetic interventions.

The elegant formulation of P-TIOX Cream features a micro-melting, skin-mimicking texture that bursts into cooling micro-droplets to deliver smoothing and visible reduction of deep-set wrinkles and pores — even in those difficult to treat areas. P-TIOX Face Cream is clinically proven to deliver up to a 33% reduction in appearance of wrinkles and a 30% reduction in pore visibility5, helping enhance skin quality on its own up to +20% and has been physician-tested to complement in-office neurotoxin injections.

"Patients today are thinking more proactively about their skin — not just correcting signs of aging, but preventing them," says Dr. Shaun Patel, MD. "P-TIOX Cream, alongside its companion P-TIOX Serum, is designed to work synergistically to address visible signs of aging. The cream targets deeper, more established static lines and refines the appearance of pores, while the serum focuses on dynamic expression lines and enhances overall skin radiance."

Powered by SkinCeuticals' innovative technology, P-TIOX Face Cream is formulated with 10% Myrixin to help reduce the appearance of contraction lines and deep wrinkles, paired with 2% Tripeptide to help visibly relax wrinkles. A texture-correcting complex featuring 1% Crystalide micropeptide also helps improve skin transparency and radiance, while Zinc PCA helps regulate sebum. Additionally, 5% Niacinamide and LHA refine pores and smooth texture through targeted exfoliation.

"We are committed to developing advanced skincare solutions that work in synergy with aesthetic procedures—especially as consumer intent reaches an all-time high and neurotoxins become a primary entry point into the professional journey," said Tara Pyle, General Manager at SkinCeuticals USA. "P-TIOX Cream builds on the success of the P-TIOX Serum to offer a truly comprehensive regimen. By pairing the two, they now provide a dual-modality solution that targets a fuller spectrum of wrinkles—from expression lines to deep-set folds—while achieving a refinement of skin quality and clarity that consumers prioritize when pursuing aesthetic treatments."

P-TIOX Clinically Proven Results:

In clinical testing, P-TIOX Cream demonstrated visible improvements across key signs of aging and skin quality, including:

Up to 33% visible reduction in wrinkles 4

Up to 30% reduction in pore visibility 4

Up to 20% visible improvement in skin quality 4

Glass skin radiance when paired with P-TIOX Serum

Improves the appearance of deep-set wrinkles difficult to treat with injections alone

Helps complement visible anti-wrinkle results when integrated with neurotoxin injections

P-TIOX Key Ingredients & Usage:

P-TIOX Cream features a comprehensive blend of wrinkle-modulating and texture-correcting ingredients. At the core is 10% Myrixin, a patented botanical molecule shown in vitro to support the reduction of contraction lines and deep wrinkles by helping modulate neurotransmission signals. It also features 2% Tripeptide, a wrinkle-relaxing peptide that helps soften expression lines, and 1% Crystalide micropeptide, which improves skin clarity and luminosity. Zinc PCA balances sebum, while 5% Niacinamide and LHA work synergistically to visibly refine pores, regulate oil production, and smooth uneven skin texture. The micro-melting gel-cream texture absorbs quickly and can be layered easily into existing skincare regimens. For optimal results, use twice daily in a regimen with P-TIOX Serum and as part of a post-procedure care, as advised by a skincare professional.

P-TIOX Availability & Pricing:

P-TIOX Cream will be available on May 5th, 2026 at www.skinceuticals.com and on May 4th, 2026, through authorized skincare professionals nationwide.

Price: $150

About SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals founding scientist, Dr. Sheldon Pinnell, changed the face of topical antioxidants with his pivotal research at Duke University. Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed skincare products designed to improve skin health. The brand's integrated skincare approach is clinically proven to complement aesthetic procedures and optimize results. SkinCeuticals is trusted by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and medi-spas worldwide and is available in over 10,500 professional practices globally. For more information, visit www.skinceuticals.com.

For imagery or press inquiries, please contact:

Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals, [email protected]; or [email protected]

1. Among medical aesthetic skincare brands (brands sold by physicians or medical practices) Source: 2025 Kline Professional Skincare U.S. Market Analysis

and Opportunities

2. Filler Supplies, "Botox Statistics," https://fillersupplies.com/botox-statistics/

3. SkinCeuticals Internal Data

4. LDB Aesthetic Procedures: Consumer Potential Sizing

5. A 12-week, single center clinical study was conducted on 77 females and males with Fitzpatrick type I–VI (52% of subjects with sensitive skin), ages 23–45,

with mild to moderate wrinkles, fine lines, pore appearance, and rough skin texture evaluated by a dermatologist. Efficacy evaluations were conducted at

baseline, week 1, week 4, week 8 and week 12. 12-week results showed up to -33% appearance in wrinkle reduction, -30% pore size reduction, and +20%

improvement in appearance of overall skin quality among top responders and average appearance reduction of -21% wrinkles, -21% pores and +13%

improvement in appearance in skin quality.

SOURCE SkinCeuticals