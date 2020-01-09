SkinCeuticals Launches First-Ever Express Treatment Lounge with Partner Physicians, Revolutionizing How Consumers Interact with Medical-Grade Skincare

SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ is a holistic skincare destination offering cutting edge, physician-validated services with the ease, convenience and accessibility that meets the demands of today's consumer. The first locations will open in Napa Valley, California in partnership with Duncan Dermatology, West Ave, a Houston, TX location, and Stamford, Connecticut, helmed by NicholsMD of Greenwich. Further expansion is slated for 2020.

"SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ not only marks an exciting, brand-first retail opportunity for SkinCeuticals to engage with the aesthetic enthusiast alongside our partner physicians, but also with consumers who are new to the brand and medical aesthetics in an approachable way," says Christina Fair, General Manager of SkinCeuticals. "We were founded by dermatologist Dr. Sheldon Pinnell and are currently in over 5,000 physician offices nationwide. In the past 5 years, we successfully rolled out our flagship-physician partner program with over 100 dermatologists and plastic surgeons who trust in our science and business expertise enough to exclusively sell our brand. With SkinCeuticals SkinLab™'s approachable aesthetics, we are bringing in the next generation of aesthetic enthusiasts to our doctors and brand to further our ultimate goal of sharing the wealth of knowledge that our physicians have and our experience with advanced skincare combined with professional aesthetic treatments."

The journey to SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ began with extensive research about the evolving market and corresponding needs of the aesthetic consumer. A modern environment, efficiency in respect to time, credibility and access to a professional ranked high in importance. While the benefits of a holistic skincare approach are widely known, connecting the dots and understanding where to begin can seem like an intimidating task for many. Despite information being more accessible than ever before, a professional opinion remains an unparalleled resource. Personalization has also evolved into a non-negotiable, a demand that SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ has down to a science via carefully curated product regimens, diagnostics and the latest skincare innovation from SkinCeuticals, Custom D.O.S.E.

Visitors can look forward to a relaxing, stress-free environment and a simplified treatment menu including an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic. The space encourages consumers to unplug and unwind in the sleek product discovery areas, shop brand heroes such as antioxidants and corrective creams for a comprehensive regimen personalized by skincare experts. A Dermablend Professional® makeup finishing station is available for touchups following treatments.

In partnership with esteemed physicians, SkinCeuticals curated 3 science-backed signature treatments that deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. Treatments, which boast an express 30-minute duration, include:

SKINSMOOTH: LED Light + SkinCeuticals Micropeel treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel for a perfect skin refresh, ideal for party prep or a rough skin day.

SKINBRIGHT: Laser + CEF treatment is a non-invasive laser therapy followed with a potent vitamin C serum, C E Ferulic® for routine maintenance or seasonal skin concerns for brighter, more even-looking skin.

SKINFIRM: Microneedling + Hydrating B₅ Gel treatment goes deeper to address more intensive concerns. Skin will appear firmer and more youthful-looking in a few days.

In addition to the signature treatments, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ will offer aesthetic services through the expertise of the doctor, which include body contouring, injectables such as neuromodulators and fillers, and vitamin IV drips. This is something only SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ can offer. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare. Additional limited time services to be announced seasonally.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS®

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals® discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

