SkinMedica® Empowers Clear Skin Confidence with a New, Modern Approach to Acne

From the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic, two new SkinMedica® acne products help address skin blemishes and can be combined with in-office DiamondGlow®

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the launch of two new products from SkinMedica® by the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic. The SkinMedica® Acne Clarifying Treatment and SkinMedica® Pore Purifying Gel Cleanser are breakthroughs in skincare, providing effective and balanced care for people with acne-prone skin. The two products, along with the SkinMedica® Pore Purifying Pro-Infusion Serum, used in-office with DiamondGlow®, complete the protocol, providing acne sufferers a continuum of products to help address their skin concerns.

"Acne is the most common skin concern in the US.1 It is also the primary reason patients schedule an office visit with their provider.2 For 25 years, SkinMedica® has been dedicated to perfecting scientifically proven skincare that yields visible results," said Jasson Gilmore, Senior Vice President, U.S. Aesthetics. "The formulations of the new products continue the legacy of promoting skin health and addressing key patient concerns like acne."

In clinical studies, participants who used the SkinMedica® Acne Clarifying Treatment and Pore Purifying Gel Cleanser noticed clearer skin while reporting that the products did not dry their skin out. Additionally, clinical study participants noted the treatment regimen helped calm their skin.3 The SkinMedica® approach to addressing acne focuses on efficacy while respecting the skin barrier to help break the acne cycle by balancing sebum, soothing visible redness, and preserving the microbiome.

"Navigating the challenges posed by acne can be difficult, and most acne products are effective at targeting acne but ignore the impact of the ingredients on the skin barrier," said Dr. Mona Gohara, board-certified dermatologist and associate clinical professor at Yale University. "My patients often find themselves in a bind when choosing acne products that treat acne but don't compromise the skin barrier. I am excited to offer my patients these new products from SkinMedica®, which focus on sebum regulation and barrier protection to create a desirable balance of low irritation with strong efficacy."

The SkinMedica® Acne Clarifying Treatment is formulated with 2% encapsulated salicylic acid, which proactively guards against future breakouts. The product also includes ingredients like niacinamide and bakuchiol, which work together to reduce the appearance of discoloration and post-acne marks while refining pores and enhancing skin tone. With each application, this treatment becomes a shield, preserving the skin's natural barrier. MSRP $66.

Complementing the Acne Clarifying Treatment is the SkinMedica® Pore Purifying Cleanser, which is infused with salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid, to help remove impurities while a potent blend of antioxidants and soothing botanicals like aloe and chamomile caress the skin, leaving behind a soft and refreshed canvas. MSRP $46.

The new SkinMedica® products are available for purchase at SkinMedica.com and through a network of licensed physicians and medically supervised spas. To experience the SkinMedica® Pore Purifying Pro-Infusion Serum for DiamondGlow®, find a provider by visiting DiamondGlow.com. For more information follow @SkinMedica on Instagram.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

