SkinMedica® Revolutionizes Skin Hydration with the Introduction of HA5® Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator

SkinMedica®, by the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) launches the first and only product to use a proprietary complex of five forms of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) and Hydra Collagen, plus Advanced VITISENSCE® Technology for deeper hydration

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For 25 years, SkinMedica® has been at the forefront of science-based skincare solutions, and today, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced the launch of its next generation hydration product: SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator. The product is specifically designed to deliver unparalleled hydration, visible plumpness, and radiance to facial skin.

SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator.

"We revolutionized the way people approached skin hydration in 2016 with the launch of our first HA5® Rejuvenating Hydrator, which continues to win industry awards and be a consumer favorite," said Jasson Gilmore, Senior Vice President of U.S. Aesthetics at Allergan Aesthetics. "Now we've taken the best of the original product and improved on it to enhance skin health and provide even deeper hydration."

The new SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator has double the amount of hyaluronic acid than the original and now contains Hydra Collagen and Advanced VITISENSCE® Technology, which support the skin's natural ability to attract and retain moisture while providing instant hydration and smoothness. The product is appropriate for all skin types, helps fortify the skin barrier, and provides hydration for up to 48 hours1.

For optimal results, HA5® Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator can be complemented with an in-office DiamondGlow® facial using SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Pro-Infusion Serum. Clinical studies show that participants using both the at-home and in-office treatment reported their skin appeared three-times more radiant, more hydrated, and visibly plumper after just one use1.

"Regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity, people experience dehydrated skin at some point. Skin hydration is critical for skin that not only looks smooth and radiant, but also feels healthy and firm," said Dr. Shannon Humphrey, board-certified dermatologist. "Daily application of the HA5® Hydra Collagen Hydrator, supplemented with DiamondGlow® treatments every 4-6 weeks is an effective combination that delivers radiant, glowing, and hydrated skin."

SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator MSRP $192 is available for purchase at SkinMedica.com. To experience the SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Pro-Infusion Serum for DiamondGlow®, find a provider by visiting DiamondGlow.com. For more information follow @SkinMedica on Instagram.

To learn more and earn points on your favorite aesthetic treatments, including SkinMedica®, join Allē, the number one aesthetics loyalty program at Alle.com.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skincare, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

