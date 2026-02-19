SkinSpirit and AmSpa Partner to Host Exclusive Cadaver Lab Training for Advanced Clinical Education

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSpirit, the premier destination for medical aesthetics and leading provider of Botox and dermal fillers, is partnering with American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) to host Academy for Injection Anatomy Advanced Cadaver Course, an advanced educational experience designed to further elevate provider expertise and patient safety.

SkinSpirit is widely recognized for its leadership in clinical education across the medical aesthetics industry. While known for training providers beyond its own clinics, this exclusive cadaver lab is intentionally focused on further elevating SkinSpirit's internal talent through an intimate, hands-on experience designed to deepen anatomical mastery.

"This cadaver lab reflects our commitment to investing in the highest level of clinical education for our providers," said George Baxter-Holder, DNP, MBA, APRN, CANS and Vice President of Talent at SkinSpirit. "Providing this hands-on cadaver training allows us to continue setting the standard in safety, precision, and clinical excellence across the industry."

"Advanced anatomical education is foundational to patient safety and quality outcomes," said Alex Thiersch, JD, Founder and Chairman of the American Med Spa Association. "Partnering with SkinSpirit on this cadaver lab underscores the importance of rigorous, hands-on training that empowers providers and raises the standard of care across the medical aesthetics industry."

The training weekend will begin with a podcast recording featuring Alex Thiersch alongside George Baxter-Holder and Jennifer Czeisler, Chief Operating Officer at SkinSpirit, exploring how education, mentorship, and clinical rigor shape the future of aesthetic medicine. The weekend will officially kick off with all attendees for a cocktail reception on Saturday night.

The cadaver lab will take place on Sunday, February 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., featuring a highly favorable 4-to-1 provider-to-specimen ratio, providing participants with unparalleled access and hands-on learning opportunities. The lab will be led by Christopher Surek, DO, with Senior Table Leads from SkinSpirit including George Baxter-Holder, Limor Weinberg, ARNP-BC, Connie Brennan, APRN, AGNP-BC, and Kathryn Clayton, FNP-BC, nationally respected educators dedicated to advancing safety and excellence in aesthetic medicine.

About SkinSpirit

A pioneer in medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments, SkinSpirit was founded in 2003 with a mission to bring joy to your skincare journey and elevate the beauty and confidence of every client through scientifically validated methods and a breadth of services performed by expert practitioners. Today, with 60+ locations throughout California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon (to name a few), SkinSpirit is a leading provider of Botox® and dermal fillers in the U.S. and known for award-winning facials and leading-edge expertise in skin rejuvenation and body treatments. Each SkinSpirit clinic blends our signature luxurious ambiance with bespoke touches for the ultimate, pampered medical spa experience. With the expertise of our unparalleled team of medical professionals, we provide top-tier client service, delivering safe, effective, and natural looking results that will keep you coming back for more. To find more information on SkinSpirit, please visit: www.skinspirit.com, follow us on Instagram @skinspirit or on Facebook @SkinSpiritClinicSpa.

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) is the national organization dedicated to supporting and advancing the medical aesthetics industry. Through comprehensive education, legal and regulatory advocacy, and a collaborative professional community, AmSpa helps medical spa and medical aesthetic practice leaders build safe, compliant, and thriving businesses. Members gain access to trusted legal resources, expert-led education, business strategy tools, and year-round networking opportunities designed to elevate standards across the industry. AmSpa also produces leading educational programs and industry events, including Medical Spa Boot Camps, Academy for Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show. Learn more at www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email [email protected].

