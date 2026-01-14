SkinSpirit Expands Its Nordstrom Footprint in the New Year

SkinSpirit and Nordstrom Celebrate Fourth Location with Topanga, California Opening

TOPANGA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSpirit, a leading provider of BOTOX® Cosmetic and dermal fillers in the U.S., proudly announces the opening of its fourth clinic in partnership with Nordstrom. Opening January 26 at Nordstrom Topanga, this new location represents the continued expansion and success of a powerhouse beauty-meets-retail partnership as it approaches its one-year milestone.

At the Nordstrom Topanga clinic, SkinSpirit will offer its signature, award-winning facials, injectables including BOTOX® Cosmetic and dermal fillers, microneedling with a collection of personalized add-on catalyst serums, and advanced laser treatments. This opening marks an important step for both brands as they deepen long-standing client relationships by introducing innovative, results-driven aesthetic services results-driven aesthetic services to the Nordstrom environment beyond New York, Oakbrook, and Bellevue.

"As aesthetic care continues to move toward more thoughtful, integrated experiences, expanding at Topanga reflects our shared belief that clinical excellence and retail discovery can and should coexist" says CEO and Co-founder Lynn Heublein. Designed with convenience and accessibility in mind, the Nordstrom Topanga location allows customers to seamlessly integrate premium aesthetic care into their existing beauty and shopping experience, bringing expert-led treatments closer than ever to the Nordstrom customer.

"We are committed to enhancing our beauty offering and evolving the customer experience by joining forces with the best partners in the industry," said Rachel Eichen, VP and Divisional Merchandise Manager of Beauty at Nordstrom, Inc. "The expansion of this partnership enables us to deliver advanced services and exceptional care with greater convenience, reaching even more of our valued customers."

To celebrate the opening, SkinSpirit will host an exclusive grand opening event on Thursday, March 5th, welcoming guests to enjoy personalized consultations with its team of expert providers, live demonstrations of cutting-edge aesthetic treatments, and a special 20% off the first SkinSpirit treatment when booked at the event.

Appointments for online booking are now available at: SkinSpirit at Nordstrom Topanga | Expert Botox & Skincare

For more information, please visit www.skinspirit.com

About SkinSpirit

A pioneer in medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments, SkinSpirit was founded in 2002 with a mission to bring joy to your skincare journey and elevate the beauty and confidence of every client through scientifically validated methods and a breadth of services performed by expert practitioners. Today, with 50+ locations throughout California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon (to name a few), SkinSpirit is the number one provider of Botox® and dermal fillers in the U.S. and known for award-winning facials and leading-edge expertise in skin rejuvenation and body treatments. With the expertise of our unparalleled team of medical professionals, we provide top-tier client service, delivering safe, effective, and natural looking results that will keep you coming back for more.

SOURCE SkinSpirit