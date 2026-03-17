SkinSpirit Opens First Ohio Clinic in Dublin, Expanding National Footprint

SkinSpirit Breaks New Ground with Nationally Recognized Injector Dr. Brooke Mensah

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSpirit the nation's leading provider of BOTOX® and dermal fillers, is excited to bring its expertise to Ohio with a new clinic in Dublin, minutes from downtown Columbus. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the brand's continued national growth and rising demand for its trusted, medically backed aesthetic expertise.

This new location brings SkinSpirit's full menu of advanced aesthetic services to the region, including BOTOX®, dermal fillers, laser treatments including luxury laser hair removal, and award-winning facials. Each treatment plan is personalized to enhance natural beauty while prioritizing safety, efficacy, and long-term skin health. The clinic reflects SkinSpirit's signature blend of luxury experience and clinical excellence, powered by advanced technology and highly trained medical providers.

The clinic will be led by nationally recognized injector Dr. Brooke Mensah, known for her refined aesthetic eye and exceptional patient care. Celebrated by patients as "The Most Painless Injector of All Time," Dr. Mensah combines precision technique with a calming, patient-first approach that delivers subtle, confidence-boosting results.

Dr. Mensah is a member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics where she completed advanced training in facial injectables. She also serves as a national trainer and educator in the aesthetics field and recently delivered a keynote presentation at the DARKCON Conference in Dallas, Texas.

"We are thrilled to expand into Ohio and introduce a new community to the SkinSpirit standard of care," said Lynn Heublein, CEO and Co-Founder of SkinSpirit. "With Dr. Brooke Mensah leading the clinic, these new clients can expect an unparalleled level of expertise, safety, and natural-looking results."

The SkinSpirit Dublin clinic is set to open March 24th. For more information or to book an appointment, please visit www.skinspirit.com .

About Skin Spirit

A pioneer in medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments, SkinSpirit was founded in 2003 with a mission to bring joy to your skincare journey and elevate the beauty and confidence of every client through scientifically validated methods and a breadth of services performed by expert practitioners. Today, with 60+ locations throughout California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon (to name a few), SkinSpirit is a leading provider of Botox® and dermal fillers in the U.S. and known for award-winning facials and leading-edge expertise in skin rejuvenation and body treatments. Each SkinSpirit clinic blends our signature luxurious ambiance with bespoke touches for the ultimate, pampered medical spa experience. With the expertise of our unparalleled team of medical professionals, we provide top-tier client service, delivering safe, effective, and natural looking results that will keep you coming back for more. To find more information on SkinSpirit, please visit: www.skinspirit.com

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SOURCE SkinSpirit