Skip The Chocolates This Valentine's Day, Red Lobster® Creates Heart-Shaped Boxes Filled With Cheddar Bay Biscuits® To Send To Your Sweetheart

Don't be cliché with flowers or chocolates this Valentine's Day! Starting February 10, give your "cheddar bae" the gift of everyone's favorite indulgence by ordering a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits To Go from RedLobster.com , which can be picked up in restaurant or conveniently delivered to your (or your loved one's) door. The custom, heart-shaped boxes will be available as an add-on to any Cheddar Bay Biscuit To Go order for an additional $1, while supplies last.

"Whether it's a savory surprise for your sweetheart or a well-deserved treat just for you, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the way to everyone's heart this Valentine's Day," said Salli Setta, President & Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster. "Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it's easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone 'You're my lobster.'"

Order Red Lobster To Go for pickup or delivery directly from RedLobster.com to enjoy freshly prepared seafood from the comfort of home. For those looking to dine out for Valentine's Day, guests can spend less time waiting and more time with loved ones by Joining the Wait List on RedLobster.com or in the My Red Lobster Rewards app. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

Need another reason to love Red Lobster? Earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

