Skipping Late-Winter Home Maintenance Can Cost Homeowners Thousands, Mercury Insurance Warns

Targeted maintenance steps can help homeowners limit unexpected repair expenses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter winds down, Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) is encouraging homeowners to take advantage of late winter to tackle small maintenance projects that can help prevent thousands of dollars in avoidable repair costs once spring arrives. Addressing minor issues now can reduce the risk of larger, more expensive damage later in the year.

Regular home maintenance isn't just about upkeep — it's a critical step in protecting long-term property value and avoiding financial strain. Industry research shows that the average delayed home repair now costs more than $5,600, with many homeowners postponing routine maintenance that could have prevented more serious damage. Nearly three-quarters of homeowners report delaying at least one repair, often underestimating how quickly minor issues can escalate.

Deferred maintenance frequently compounds over time. Studies show that neglected home repairs can increase overall costs by approximately 7% per year, while homeowners who delay maintenance may ultimately pay three to five times more than they would have spent on preventive care. In addition to higher repair bills, ignoring routine upkeep can also lead to water intrusion, structural deterioration and reduced property value.

"Late winter is one of the smartest times for homeowners to focus on prevention," said Adam Bakonis, Sr. Product Manager, Property, at Mercury Insurance. "Many of the issues we see later in spring — water damage, roof leaks and HVAC failures — often start as small, manageable problems that could have been addressed earlier with routine maintenance."

With the harshest winter weather typically behind them and before spring storms arrive, homeowners have a valuable opportunity to inspect and reinforce vulnerable areas of their homes.

Why Late Winter Is the Right Time

Late winter offers a strategic maintenance window that allows homeowners to:

Clear gutters and downspouts of debris that can contribute to water damage and ice dams

Have roofs and attics inspected for loose shingles or moisture intrusion before spring rain

Check heating systems one final time before seasonal shutdown

Seal gaps around doors and windows to improve efficiency and prevent moisture issues

Mercury's Targeted Home Maintenance Checklist

To help homeowners prioritize, Mercury Insurance recommends focusing on:

Roof, attic and gutter inspections

HVAC system checks and tune-ups

Plumbing inspections for leaks

Weather-stripping and caulking around doors and windows

Testing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Taking these steps now can help homeowners avoid more costly repairs during peak storm and renovation seasons, when contractor availability and material costs are often higher.

Through ongoing education and risk-prevention guidance, Mercury Insurance helps homeowners take proactive steps to protect their homes, manage risk and control long-term costs.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X , Instagram or Facebook .

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom

SOURCE Mercury Insurance Services, LLC