Skippy® Peanut Butter Varieties Certified 100% Vegan

Vegan-certified variations include creamy and Super Chunk® in regular and natural varieties, as well as squeeze packs and no-sugar-added spreads

AUSTIN, Minn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good news for those searching for products that fit with their plant-based diets. Skippy® peanut butter varieties are now certified vegan by the Vegan Awareness Foundation. The brand's portfolio of vegan-certified products includes both creamy and Super Chunk® peanut butter in regular and natural varieties, as well as squeeze packs and no-sugar-added peanut butter spreads.

"We're proud to be the only vegan-certified peanut butter that's as delicious and widely available as Skippy®," said Sarah Johnson, director of Nut Butters Marketing. "Peanut butter is well regarded as a protein source for vegetarians, and now those adhering to a vegan diet can choose the Skippy® brand too."

Obtaining vegan certification required a meticulous screening process of Skippy® peanut butter products and the production facilities where they are made. One of the most trusted and best-recognized vegan certifications, the Vegan Action logo indicates the ingredients used to make certified Skippy® products are plant-based and free of products that have been tested on animals. Unlike some peanut butters that are made in facilities that process animal products and/or contain animal byproducts, Skippy® peanut butter is classified as 100% vegan.

Skippy® peanut butter products are widely available at retailers across the United States. For more information about the Skippy® brand or the vegan certification, visit peanutbutter.com.

About the Skippy® Peanut Butter Brand
For more information about Skippy® peanut butter products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy them, visit www.peanutbutter.com or follow the brand on social media at www.Facebook.com/Skippywww.Instagram.com/SkippyBrandwww.tiktok.com/@skippybrand and www.Twitter.com/Skippy.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food. 
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

Hormel Foods Announces Free College Tuition for Team Members

The Makers of the SPAM® Brand Unveil Sweet and Savory New Variety: SPAM® Maple Flavored

