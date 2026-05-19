Skiptown Unveils Upgraded SkipOS Platform to Power Seamless, Data-Driven Pet Care

Pet Care Brand's Enhanced Proprietary Tech Improves Operations for Franchisees While Delivering a More Transparent, Connected Experience for Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skiptown, the modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise, is highlighting continued enhancements to SkipOS, its proprietary, all-in-one technology platform that connects every aspect of the business across its five service lines. The in-house technology is designed to streamline operations, improve unit economics, and elevate the customer experience as the brand continues to expand its footprint.

Skiptown app being utilized in the car

Among the latest updates is the app's valet-style drop-off and pickup feature, launched in summer of 2025 to streamline and optimize the boarding and daycare experience. The new service allows pet parents to notify staff of their arrival via the Skiptown app so dogs can be checked in or brought out without owners ever having to leave their vehicles. Built in response to customer feedback, the feature was quickly refined to provide greater visibility into wait times, resulting in 95% of pickups and drop-offs completed in under eight minutes, while also helping teams better optimize staffing during peak periods. That timeframe includes each pup's thorough wellness check during check-in and pick-up, where team members assess overall condition and look for any signs of irritation, injury, or health concerns.

Skiptown has continued to build on this innovation momentum in 2026 with the rollout of its PupCare Plan membership, a new SMS Text Club for promotions and events, and a personalized in-app promotions hub designed to increase engagement and cross-service utilization.

"SkipOS was intentionally designed with both pet parents and operators in mind, and we've continued to evolve it as the business has grown," said Liz Sims, Head of Digital Product at Skiptown. "Owning the technology allows us to respond quickly to customer feedback, roll out new features faster, and create a more connected and seamless experience from start to finish."

Originally developed in-house to replace outdated, off-the-shelf systems, SkipOS has scaled alongside the brand from its early roots as a dog walking app to a fully integrated system powering daycare, boarding, grooming, walking, social experiences, and memberships across multiple markets. As the company expanded from its home market of Charlotte into Denver and Atlanta, SkipOS proved its ability to scale as a true multi-location operating system.

Today, SkipOS serves as the backbone of the Skiptown model, driving performance across four core areas:

Revenue & Profitability: Real-time visibility into performance, with built-in tools such as dynamic grooming algorithms, promotions, and incentives designed to maximize revenue and control costs.

Real-time visibility into performance, with built-in tools such as dynamic grooming algorithms, promotions, and incentives designed to maximize revenue and control costs. Operational Efficiency: Streamlined workflows that reduce complexity for on-site teams, allowing staff to focus on safety and guest experience rather than manual processes.

Streamlined workflows that reduce complexity for on-site teams, allowing staff to focus on safety and guest experience rather than manual processes. Data-Driven Making: SkipOS will provide franchisees with the reporting and insights needed to make smarter decisions about pricing, services, and growth.

SkipOS will provide franchisees with the reporting and insights needed to make smarter decisions about pricing, services, and growth. Customer Experience & Engagement: A fully connected journey for pet parents, including booking, check-in, and ongoing real-time updates, driving stronger retention and lifetime value.

"Technology is foundational to how we scale," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Skiptown. "We're not tied to third-party systems, which allows us to move faster, scale more effectively, and deliver a more differentiated experience for our valued pets, their parents and our franchisees."

With more than 40% year-over-year revenue growth, Skiptown continues to invest in its proprietary technology as a key differentiator supporting both customer loyalty and long-term franchise growth.

For more information about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit skiptown.io.

About Skiptown

Skiptown is a modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise and the ultimate destination for pups and their people, with locations in Charlotte, NC, Denver, CO, and Atlanta, GA, and plans for continued expansion across the United States. The brand provides a safe, engaging environment for dogs with off-leash indoor and outdoor turfed parks, daycare, overnight boarding, walking, and grooming, all supported by an expertly trained team and a user-friendly mobile app. With a scalable business model, recurring revenue potential, and the rapidly growing pet care industry, Skiptown is a compelling long-term opportunity for franchise partners seeking to invest in a future-forward brand. To learn more about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit skiptown.io.

Contact: Amarra Lyons | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Skiptown