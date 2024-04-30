SKITTLES® Littles Gives Micro NYC Apartment a Major Rainbow Makeover, Paying Rent for a Year

SKITTLES is shaking things up a little in The Big Apple where renters often face a competitive market. The iconic brand is giving a fan the opportunity to maximize a mini-space without having to worry about rent costs or compromising on style. SKITTLES transformed one NYC micro unit into the SKITTLES Littles Living apartment, with a year's rent paid for by SKITTLES.

"SKITTLES isn't afraid to max out the micro and deliver a truly pleasantly perplexing way to experience our newest innovation, SKITTLES Littles" says Ro Cheng, Vice President at Mars. "We hope to inspire moments of everyday happiness for fans, helping them enjoy the little things in life through our SKITTLES Littles Living apartment."

The SKITTLES Littles Living apartment, packed into 353 colorful square feet, is located at Carmel Place, Manhattan's first micro-unit apartment building developed by Monadnock Development and managed by Common Living, a Habyt Company. The brand partnered with Gen-Z sensation and maximalist interior decorator Klarić to artfully transform the space into a colorful haven. Micro in size but maximized in aesthetic and functionality, the apartment makes the most out of every nook and cranny to offer a stylish solution to one of Gen Z's most common concerns.

"The SKITTLES Littles Living apartment feels like a small escape from reality with the rainbow colors and maximalist decor," says Klarić. "Living in a small space doesn't mean you have to think small when it comes to style. I had so much fun transforming the SKITTLES Littles Living apartment with bold colors and funky furniture."

From big city dreamers to maximalist lovers, SKITTLES fans 18+ across the U.S. have until May 21 to enter for their chance to live in the SKITTLES Littles Living apartment with rent paid for a year. For more information on Littles Living and to view the full entry rules, visit SKITTLES.com/LittlesLiving.

To keep up with all things SKITTLES, follow the brand on X (Formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Fans are encouraged to share their own small space living tips and tricks on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok with the hashtag #LittlesLiving and tag @SKITTLES.

