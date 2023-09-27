SKITTLES® Littles Join the Rainbow

27 Sep, 2023

Mars' Newest Innovation SKITTLES Littles Shrinks the Iconic Candy

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SKITTLES® is releasing its newest and littlest innovation putting an impossibly tiny twist on the classic candy fans know and love: SKITTLES Littles. Bursting with the five iconic fruity flavors of SKITTLES fans love, now in a tiny and more poppable form, SKITTLES Littles make it even easier to enjoy SKITTLES on-the-go.

"Expanding our portfolio with SKITTLES Littles allows us to create even more pleasantly perplexing experiences and inspire moments of everyday happiness for fans," said Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars. "We can't wait for our fans to experience this tiny treat and Taste the Rainbow in a whole new way."

SKITTLES Littles are starting to hit shelves this month at select retailers with nationwide availability in 2024. This new fruity innovation is available in two sizes, including an on-the-go resealable tube (1.9 oz) and a Grab N Go pouch (7.2 oz).

For more information on SKITTLES Littles and to keep up with future brand news, check out the SKITTLES on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

