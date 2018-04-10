Sklar Kirsh Bolsters its Real Estate, Corporate Practices

Boddie, an attorney in the firm's Real Estate practice, focuses on complex real estate transactions with significant experience in representing borrowers and institutional lenders in connection with the origination and servicing of loans secured by various financial structures. He has broad experience in real estate transactions, including conduit and portfolio lending transactions, investment fund transactions, joint venture transactions, acquisitions and dispositions and leasing.

Howell, an attorney in the firm's Corporate practice, focuses on complex corporate transactions representing technology and media companies, private equity sponsors and sports franchises. He has significant experience handling mergers and acquisitions, public-private partnerships (P3s), financial structuring and commercial finance. "I am excited to join a firm that is so active in the M&A deal community," said Howell. "They're excellent attorneys and great people."

Boddie received his J.D. in 2011 from UNC Chapel Hill School of Law. He was named to the National Black Lawyers "Top 40 under 40" in 2015 and the Lawyers of Color's Mid-Atlantic Region "Hot List" in 2013. He began his legal career with Richards Layton & Finger PA and also practiced at Alston & Bird LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP. He was Vice President and General Counsel at Holman Capital Corporation, managing the company's business related to the financing of real property and capital equipment for governments and educational institutions throughout California and Arizona.

Howell obtained his J.D. in 2009 from Baylor University School of Law, where he graduated cum laude and was Technical Editor of the Baylor Law Review. He began his legal career with Winstead PC in Austin, Texas and also practiced at Thompson Coburn.

Also joining Sklar Kirsh's Corporate Department is paralegal Alice Ohashi, a Senior Paralegal most recently from Michelman & Robinson LLP.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a Los Angeles boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate and entertainment law as well as commercial and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

