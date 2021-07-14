Sklar Kirsh Bolsters Real Estate Practice with Attorney Jessica Demeter

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Jessica Demeter has joined the firm as an Associate in its Real Estate Practice Group. Demeter's practice consists of representing a diverse range of clients on complex commercial real estate and business transactions, including securitized financing, acquisitions, dispositions, preferred equity, leasing, joint venture and construction transactions.

"Jessica has comprehensive experience in all aspects of real estate transactions and we are thrilled to have her join our team," said Andrew Kirsh, co-founding partner of Sklar Kirsh LLP. "She is skilled at using tactical and effective solutions to fit our client's business goals."

Demeter's experience in real estate transactions includes multi-family, retail, office, hotels, condominium, industrial, storage, ground-up development and mixed-use properties. She has extensive experience managing all aspects of a transaction, from due diligence to drafting and negotiating the primary and ancillary documents.

Prior to joining Sklar Kirsh LLP, Jessica was as an attorney in the Real Estate Transactions Department at the Los Angeles boutique law firm Safarian Choi & Bolstad LLP. There, her experience included representing various lenders on eight-to-nine figure transactions over 50 commercial real estate secured bridge and construction loan transactions. Demeter also represented clients on preferred equity transactions, acquisitions, and dispositions of various commercial real estate properties.

A New York native, Jessica moved to Los Angeles to attend Loyola Law School where she earned her J.D. While in law school, Jessica worked full time as a law clerk, was an editor of The Loyola of Los Angeles International and Comparative Law Review and volunteered as a mentor for the Young Lawyers Program teaching civil litigation to local high school students.

Jessica earned a B.A. in Sociology and a B.S. in political science from the University of Rhode Island, where she was the Student Senate Secretary and a writing and rhetoric tutor.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

