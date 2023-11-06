SKLAR KIRSH NAMED "BEST LAW FIRM" BY BEST LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has been recognized by Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms® among the nation's elite law firms for 2024. This list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"Rankings by Best Law Firms® are some of the most trusted nationwide classifications available for law firms," states the publisher. "Firms recognized in Best Law Firms are identified for their professional excellence with consistently positive feedback from clients and peers. Only 4% of firms in the United States are considered for a Best Law Firms ranking, highlighting each award's prestige."

Sklar Kirsh's practices include corporate, real estate, entertainment, litigation and bankruptcy law founded by attorneys from nationally and internationally recognized firms who provide top-tier legal services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated and focused manner.

