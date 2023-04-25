Sklar Kirsh's Jennifer Borow and Robbin Itkin Named Los Angeles Women of Influence

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partners Jennifer Borow and Robbin Itkin have been selected as honorees in the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list of the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list recognizes female lawyers for their exceptional legal skills and achievements, as well as their exemplary leadership in the Los Angeles business community.

Borow is a Partner in the corporate department with more than 30 years of transactional law experience. She has represented a wide range of businesses and business owners, including those involved in financial services, media, entertainment and telecommunications, restaurants and hospitality, retail, industrial manufacturing and supply chain, agriculture, and commercial and residential real estate. She has extensive expertise in the structuring and negotiation of complex strategic transactions, including the acquisition and disposition of business assets and the formation, capitalization and governance of joint ventures, partnerships, limited liability companies and other business entities. Borow has particular expertise in counseling high net worth individuals and family offices in connection with their closely held operating businesses, real estate holdings and other investment assets, including transitioning businesses between generations and sales to third parties, equity recapitalizations and financings. She has also advised her clients with respect to a wide range of business contracts including management, marketing, distribution and licensing agreements as well as executive employment agreements and equity and phantom equity incentive plans.

Last year, Borow was honored as a Los Angeles Times Inspirational Women Awards Nominee. She has also been recognized by Southern California Super Lawyers Business & Corporate Law (2017-2021) and Super Lawyer's Women Edition (2006, 2017, and 2018).

Itkin is a Partner in and a leader of Sklar Kirsh's bankruptcy practice group. Her experience restructuring debt includes insolvency resolutions in Chapter 11 cases and restructurings outside the courtroom. The feature cites Itkin "uses her problem solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with others in fragile economic straits." Experienced at representing a range of parties in all different businesses in the bankruptcy process, she has protected claims and interests of debtors, creditors, executives, high profile individuals, equity and bondholders' committees, purchasers and trustees in corporate restructurings and bankruptcies.

Her excellence in complex matters has earned her recognition as a Chambers USA-ranked attorney in restructuring. Super Lawyers has featured her since 2005 and has named her among Southern California's Top 50 Women lawyers and Top 100 lawyers. She also is recognized by Best Lawyers in Southern California and Martindale Hubbell. Itkin was the recipient in 2013 of the Century City Bar Association's "Bankruptcy Lawyer of the Year" award and was featured on the inaugural list of LawDragon's 2020 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers. In 2021, the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Robbin among its Women of Influence – Attorneys. In 2021 and 2022, the Los Angeles Times "Business of Law" issue named Robbin a "Legal Visionary."

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

