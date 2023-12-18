SKLZ Launches Speed Gates Product

News provided by

Implus LLC

18 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKLZ, the leader in sports training products, recently launched an exciting new product, Speed Gates. Speed Gates is the brand's latest innovation in speed measurement and is designed to track and record speeds up to 50 yards. The product helps athletes of all levels improve their speed and agility.

Continue Reading
The Speed Gates are designed to track and record speeds up to 50 yards in distance
The Speed Gates are designed to track and record speeds up to 50 yards in distance

The Speed Gates set includes four cones, four sensors, a timer and a carry bag for easy transportation and storage. Users simply set up a start gate and a finish gate using the light indicators and run the distance between them. Speed Gates record the most recent 50 times to easily review progress and can be used both indoors and outdoors. They are ideal for timing the 40-yard dash, improving speed from the batter's box to first base, beating an opponent to the ball, or any other speed-related goal.

"Speed Gates are an exciting new product as we expand our SKLZ product offerings to include speed measurement devices," said Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer of Implus. "Athletes who want to elevate their training and track real-time progress can use the Speed Gates to meet their goals."

The Speed Gates are available for $129.99 on www.sklz.com, Amazon and both online and in-store at select Dick's Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors.

About SKLZ
SKLZ is the leading provider of performance training products and programs for athletes of all levels. SKLZ products are designed to sync the body to the brain, helping athletes to be stronger, smarter, and faster. With tools available for every sport and skill, like training nets, agility ladders, resistance bands, and more, SKLZ empowers athletes to never settle for yesterday's best. Learn more at www.sklz.com

About Implus
Implus is home to 18 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint™, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. To learn more, please visit www.Implus.com.

SOURCE Implus LLC

Also from this source

RockTape Launches RockFlash Reflective Kinesiology Tape

RockTape Launches RockFlash Reflective Kinesiology Tape

RockTape, the leader in kinesiology tape and movement products, is announcing the launch of RockFlash Reflective Kinesiology Tape, a new product that ...
Balega To Exhibit at The Running Event 2023

Balega To Exhibit at The Running Event 2023

Balega, a leading performance running sock brand, announces participation in The Running Event (TRE) 2023, North America's premier run and outdoor...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

General Sports

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.