SKS DEBUTS ITS FIRST-EVER LAUNDRY PORTFOLIO AT KBIS 2026

New Luxury Line-Up Extends SKS' Technology Leadership Beyond the Kitchen

News Summary:

SKS debuts its first-ever luxury laundry portfolio at KBIS 2026, marking the brand's expansion into fabric care and extending its design- and performance-driven approach beyond the kitchen.

The debut of SKS' first-ever luxury laundry lineup expands the brand beyond its built-in kitchen focus, reflecting its evolution into a more complete luxury appliance offering for the home.

The new SKS laundry portfolio includes the all-in-one SKS WashCombo™, a high-capacity dryer and a Mini-Wash™ pedestal washer, offering flexible configurations designed to support a range of lifestyles and residential spaces.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKS has unveiled a new laundry lineup, marking the luxury brand's entry into a new category of fabric care and extending its design- and performance-driven philosophy beyond the kitchen. Debuting at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the new laundry appliances reflect SKS' core values of precision, passion and ingenuity, translating the brand's expertise into advanced fabric care designed for elevated residential living.

SKS debuts its first luxury laundry lineup with the all-in-one SKS WashCombo™, a high-capacity dryer and a Mini-Wash™ pedestal washer, extending the brand’s precision-driven philosophy beyond the kitchen into elevated fabric care.

The SKS laundry lineup combines intelligent fabric-care technologies with contemporary, design and intuitive usability. With this introduction, SKS brings the same thoughtful engineering and integration that defines its kitchen portfolio to one of the most essential spaces in the home, offering designers and homeowners greater flexibility without compromising style or performance. Designed as freestanding appliances with an integrated, full-flat aesthetic, the new collection allows the laundry models to be placed across a variety of residential environments while maintaining visual cohesion.

"SKS was founded on the belief that great design and technical precision should elevate everyday experiences," said SKS Vice President Randy Warner. "That philosophy defines Technicurean™ living, where thoughtful engineering, refined design and intentional performance come together across the home. With our first-ever laundry lineup, we're extending that approach beyond the kitchen, bringing the same level of care and consideration to fabric care as we do to every SKS appliance."

A Comprehensive Laundry Solution for an Enhanced Experience

Anchoring the new lineup is the SKS WashCombo™, an all-in-one washer and dryer engineered to deliver advanced washing and drying performance in a single, streamlined unit. Featuring a large 5.8-cubic-foot capacity, the SKS WashCombo is designed to efficiently handle everyday laundry needs while providing precise, gentle fabric care.

Powered by AI Wash & Dry with AI DD™ technology, the SKS WashCombo intelligently analyzes fabric type, load size and soil levels to tailor washing and drying cycles for optimal results. A Dual Inverter Heat Pump enables economical, low temperature drying designed to help preserve fabrics while reducing energy consumption. The SKS WashCombo can be configured as a standalone solution or paired with additional components, including a 1-cubic-foot SKS MiniWash™ pedestal washer for small loads to create a flexible 3-in-1 laundry system suited to diverse lifestyles and space requirements.

In addition to the WashCombo, the new SKS dryer delivers increased capacity and enhanced performance for larger households and more demanding laundry needs. The SKS dryer features a spacious 9-cubic-foot capacity, ideal for drying bulky items and larger loads with confidence. Equipped with AI Sensor Dry technology, the dryer automatically detects fabric texture, load weight, and moisture levels, adjusting drying time and temperature to ensure effective results while minimizing fabric wear and energy use.

Sophisticated Design and Integrated User Experience

SKS laundry solutions feature a seamless full-flat design that integrates effortlessly into high-end and custom interiors. Each model is equipped with a 6.8-inch LCD touch display with customizable user-experience widgets, providing intuitive control and enhanced visibility. Together, these design elements exemplify how SKS integrates advanced technology with thoughtful design to enhance everyday experiences throughout the home.

KBIS attendees can experience the new SKS laundry solutions by visiting the SKS booth (#W2100) or learn more at www.sksappliances.com.

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by LG Electronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite precision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international accolades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culinary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

Media Contacts:

SKS

John I. Taylor

[email protected]

+1 201 816 2166

Grace Hong

[email protected]

+1 909 908 0327

SOURCE LG Electronics USA