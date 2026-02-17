SKS EXPANDS VISION FOR THE MODERN ULTRA LUXURY KITCHEN

Brand Builds on Award-Winning Heritage to Advance 'Technicurean' Living; Kitchen Innovations Unveiled at KBIS 2026, Focus on Precision, Performance, Design Ingenuity

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKS unveiled an expanded vision of ultra luxury living at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), grounded in the brand's core pillars of precision, passion and ingenuity. Designed for the Technicurean™, SKS creates appliances for those who value both innovative technology and a deep appreciation for food and design.

SKS introduces new kitchen innovations including 36-inch Integrated Refrigerator and Freezer Columns with AI-powered preservation, reimagined LED lighting and Grand Craft Ice™, along with a redesigned PowerSteam® Dishwasher and adaptive Full-Flex Induction Cooktop.

Building on its leading portfolio of luxury appliances, SKS introduced new refrigeration innovations and previewed upcoming products, including an upgraded PowerSteam® dishwasher and the 36-inch Full-Flex Induction Cooktop, further advancing its design-forward, performance-driven approach to the modern luxury kitchen.

36-inch Integrated Refrigerator and Column Freezer Columns

The SKS 36-inch Integrated Column Refrigerator and Column Freezer expand the brand's built-in portfolio with a highly anticipated larger format designed to deliver performance, craftsmanship and modern design. Bead-blasted all-metal interiors maintain temperatures within one degree Fahrenheit for reliable food preservation, while adjustable shelving, redesigned Lift and Go™ bins with glass and metal construction and soft-close doors deliver flexible, intuitive storage with enhanced durability and refinement.

Reimagined LED lighting provides bright, even illumination through a fully lit ceiling that moves with the shelves for consistent visibility at every level. The freezer column introduces advanced ice-making technology that produces larger Grand Craft Ice, ideal for home entertaining, and the refrigerator column has an internal water dispenser for everyday convenience. Available in panel-ready, Transitional and Professional styles, the columns are Wi-Fi-enabled with ThinQ® controls and a new 7-inch LCD touchscreen that serves as a central command center for intuitive control and real-time system visibility. AI-powered features, including AI Fresh and Smart Ice Plus, learn usage patterns to optimize food preservation and ice production, while ThinQ UP enables software updates over time so performance and features can evolve throughout the life of the appliance.

PowerSteam Dishwasher

The new SKS 24-inch PowerSteam Dishwasher brings professional-grade cleaning performance to a seamlessly integrated, design-forward form. Available in both stainless steel and panel-ready, the dishwasher features a FlushFit™ design to install perfectly flush with surrounding cabinetry, delivering a seamless, built-in look tailored to high-end kitchens.

Inside the appliance, updated back wall lighting illuminates the entire cavity showcasing sparkling clean dishes and glassware. Flexible loading is enabled by EasyRack™ Plus, a height-adjustable third rack and a side rack that accommodates frying pans. The appliance is also equipped with dedicated stemware holders designed to securely clean fine glassware and wine glasses.

ENERGY STAR® certified, the dishwasher completes a full wash and dry cycle in just one hour, powered by QuadWash™ Pro, Dynamic Heat Dry™ and PowerSteam technology for thorough cleaning and sanitization. A Steam cycle certified by the National Sanitation Foundation reduces bacteria by 99.999 percent1 and reaches final rinse temperatures above 150 degrees Fahrenheit, while BlastZone™ Bottle Wash technology delivers targeted cleaning for bottles and bakeware. LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation at 40bDA ensures exceptionally quiet performance, maintaining a peaceful kitchen environment without compromising cleaning power.

36-inch Full-Flex Cooktop

SKS will also debut the 36-inch Full-Flex Cooktop, a meaningful step forward in induction cooking that emphasizes expansive cooking surfaces and intuitive, hands-on control. Designed for large-format cooking, the Full-Flex system enables two extended cooking zones across 11 inductors that support oversized cookware up to 12.6 inches, addressing one of induction cooking's most common challenges: even, consistent heat across larger vessels.

At the core of the experience is Power Shift PlusTM, an innovation that allows users to control heat through movement rather than constant interaction with controls. As cookware is moved forward or back across the cooking surface, heat levels automatically increase or decrease, enabling cooks to adjust intensity intuitively while staying focused on the food. This approach reduces reliance on knobs or touch controls, delivering a more natural, fluid cooking experience.

The cooktop's multi-inductor architecture supports this flexibility by allowing cooking zones to dynamically adapt to cookware placement, creating expansive, continuous surfaces that bring induction closer to a truly free-form cooking experience. Additional intelligent features further elevate everyday cooking, including an AI Water Boiling Alert, which provides real-time notifications via the cooktop display and ThinQ app when water reaches a boil and automatically adjusts the temperature to help prevent overboiling. SKS is recognized as the first luxury brand to introduce ENERGY STAR certified induction cooktops and ranges.

At KBIS 2026, SKS invites attendees to explore how performance-driven engineering, exceptional materials and thoughtful design come together to define the next chapter of ultra luxury living across the kitchen and beyond. For more information, visit the SKS booth at KBIS (#W2100) or learn more at sksappliances.com.

1PowerSteam Dishwashers certified by NSF achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle.

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by LG Elec-tronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite pre-cision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international acco-lades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culi-nary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

