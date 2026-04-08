SKS JOINS PEBBLE BEACH FOOD & WINE 2026, SHOWCASING 'TECHNICUREAN LIVING'

Luxury Appliance Brand Brings Precision Cooking to One of the Nation's Premier Culinary Gatherings

News Summary:

SKS will make its debut as a sponsor at Pebble Beach Food & Wine 2026, celebrating the festival's 15 th year.

year. The award-winning, luxury appliance brand will highlight its True to Food philosophy for Technicurean™ home chefs and culinary enthusiasts.

philosophy for Technicurean™ home chefs and culinary enthusiasts. Live culinary demonstrations will showcase SKS appliances in action, emphasizing precision and performance.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKS, the award-winning, luxury kitchen appliance brand, will make its debut as a featured sponsor at Pebble Beach Food & Wine, taking place April 9-12. As one of the nation's premier culinary gatherings, the festival provides a natural setting for SKS to connect with chefs, tastemakers and Technicurean home cooks who value precision performance, culinary ingenuity and thoughtful design.

SKS debuts at Pebble Beach Food & Wine 2026 with a focus on Technicurean™ living, blending culinary artistry with precision, performance and thoughtful design.

At this year's festival on California's iconic Monterey Peninsula, SKS will deliver a refined culinary experience rooted in its commitment to preserving ingredient integrity while enhancing technique through advanced technology. Guests will experience how SKS appliances enable forward-thinking home chefs to achieve restaurant-quality results with consistency and control.

SKS Appliances Marry Advanced Culinary Technology and Refined Design

SKS Executive Chef Nick Ritchie will host live culinary presentations during the Walk-Around Tastings, preparing steamed shrimp cocktail with fresh horseradish and sous vide shrimp oil to showcase the brand's one-of-a-kind appliance capabilities. In collaboration with Friedmans Appliance, featured products within the event's Tasting Pavilion demonstrate how SKS integrates advanced culinary technology with refined design:

48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range: An industry first, this appliance combines gas, induction and built-in sous vide on a single cooktop, along with steam and convection ovens and SKS ProHeat™ technology for versatility and precision.

An industry first, this appliance combines gas, induction and built-in sous vide on a single cooktop, along with steam and convection ovens and SKS ProHeat™ technology for versatility and precision. 36-inch Induction Pro Range: Offers powerful induction performance paired with a steam-combi oven featuring convection, sous vide and air fry modes, ENERGY STAR® certification and intuitive Smart Knobs™ with touchscreen control.

Offers powerful induction performance paired with a steam-combi oven featuring convection, sous vide and air fry modes, ENERGY STAR® certification and intuitive Smart Knobs™ with touchscreen control. 48-inch Built-In French Door Refrigerator: Features dual compressors, a metal interior and a convertible drawer with five temperature modes, along with Craft Ice™, filtered water and flexible storage.

Features dual compressors, a metal interior and a convertible drawer with five temperature modes, along with Craft Ice™, filtered water and flexible storage. 24-inch Integrated Column Wine Refrigerator: Equipped with Wine Cave Technology™, three temperature zones and triple-pane glass to preserve wine under optimal conditions.

Giving 'Technicurean' Home Chefs Greater Precision and Control

"Pebble Beach Food & Wine brings together people who care deeply about how food is prepared and experienced," said Ritchie. "That mindset is at the core of SKS. We design appliances that give chefs and home cooks greater precision and control, so they can focus on what matters most: the integrity of the ingredients."

Through curated appearances at premier culinary events, SKS continues to engage chefs, tastemakers and passionate home cooks who seek elevated performance in the kitchen. By pairing advanced technology with purposeful design, SKS empowers Technicureans to achieve greater control, flexibility and authenticity in every dish.

SKS appliances are available at select premium retailers, including Friedmans Appliance showrooms across Southern California. For more information about SKS and its luxury appliance offerings, visit www.sksappliances.com.

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by LG Elec-tronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite pre-cision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international acco-lades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culi-nary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

Media Contacts:

SKS

John I. Taylor

[email protected]

+1 201 816 2166

Grace Hong

[email protected]

+1 909 908 0327

SOURCE LG Electronics USA