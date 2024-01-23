SKULLCANDY AND WOODWARD ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP TO BRING THE SOUNDTRACK TO ACTION SPORTS ADVENTURES

The integrated partnership will bring Skullcandy's audio products to Woodward venues and customers as the audio company returns to its action sports roots.

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy and Woodward, both Park City-based global consumer brands, are excited to announce Skullcandy as Woodward's Official Lifestyle Audio Partner. This new multi-year partnership deal will continue to advance Woodward's place as the global leader in action sports by providing a more immersive 'no place like it' experience for its guests across Winter and Summer sports such as snowboarding, skiing, skateboarding, BMX, mountain biking, and more.

"Woodward and Skullcandy. We are neighbors; we are kindred spirits; we are looking to elevate the action sports experience in every wild and weird way that our teams can imagine," said Chris "Gunny" Gunnarson, President of Woodward. "Stay tuned for more awesomeness ahead!"

Skullcandy, the original, irreverent lifestyle audio brand born from the famously fearless boardsports community two decades ago, is reinforcing its roots in action sports. Through this multi-year commitment, Skullcandy aims to help nurture the development of the next generation of fearless youth by further enhancing Woodward's best-in-class action sports training facilities and programming.

"Woodward venues are giant fun factories and Skullcandy makes products to amplify and enhance the fun. This partnership is a complete no-brainer," explains Skullcandy's global VP of Marketing, Justin Regan.

Skullcandy and Woodward will also be working with their shared pro athlete partners in skate and snow sports, such as Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard, to elevate the visitor experience at Woodward camps and mountain centers. Red will be hosting a series of events in the Red's Backyard terrain zones this winter at select Woodward Mountain Parks. These special events will be executed in partnership with the Skullcandy team and will include one-of-a-kind Skullcandy activations and giveaways.

Skullcandy products will now also be sold at Woodward retail locations as the exclusive audio products on Woodward shelves. In future years, Skullcandy will also create new, iconic Woodward headphone products for sale in major national distribution channels and at Woodward retail outlets as well.

The integration of art and creativity will also be a core area of focus within the partnership, as it is for each of the brands. Multi-sensory creativity will thread consistently into joint brand activations such as including new, customized terrain park features, art programs where campers and guests create their own art projects, and mural installations at select Woodward locations. From a music standpoint, Skullcandy will be the featured partner for elevated music events at Woodward Park City. The company will also work with Woodward summer camps to create "Chill Zones" featuring Skullcandy's noise canceling products for wellness and sensory breaks, providing campers with a safe place to decompress and embrace some downtime amidst the action.

In short, by showcasing Skullcandy's premium audio products and infusing Woodward progression-focused programming with Skullcandy athletes, prizing, art, and music—the Woodward/Skullcandy partnership represents an unparalleled framework to deepen connections with the next generation of hungry action sports enthusiasts.

About Woodward: Established in 1970, Woodward is the global leader in action sports experiences. Woodward delivers innovative products, programs, partnerships and experiences to inspire and empower the progression of the next generation in action sports. The company is based in Park City, Utah and offers innovative environments and dynamic programming at eight destinations across the U.S. including Woodward Mt. Bachelor, Woodward Tahoe, Woodward West, Woodward Park City, Woodward Copper, Woodward Eldora, Woodward Pennsylvania and Woodward Killington. Woodward Sydney is planned to open in late 2024. Woodward is part of the POWDR adventure lifestyle company portfolio. Learn more about Woodward at www.worldofwoodward.com.

About Skullcandy: Skullcandy is the original, irreverent, lifestyle audio brand, born of action in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. On a mission to connect the fearless ones and amplify experiences while unleashing creativity on the mountains, beaches, and streets. With a deep commitment to boardsports communities, Skullcandy products deliver killer sound and performance with unique style. A full assortment of headphones, earbuds and portable speakers are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

