SKY Airline selects RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine to power up to 39 Airbus A320neo family aircraft

SKY becomes first-time Pratt & Whitney customer

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough Air Show – Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced today that Chilean-based SKY Airline has entered into a memorandum of understanding to select the GTF engine to power 10 firm Airbus A321XLR aircraft, with options for 29 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft. With this selection, SKY Airline becomes a first-time Pratt & Whitney customer.

"This selection is a testament to SKY Airline's confidence in the GTF engine over the long term," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "These engines and aircraft will enable SKY to continue its route expansion while delivering industry-leading fuel efficiency and low CO 2 emissions."

Pratt & Whitney plans to provide long-term maintenance services via an EngineWise™ Comprehensive service agreement.

Founded in Chile in 2001, SKY is a low-cost airline that operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320/A321neo aircraft, becoming the first full neo-operator worldwide, and flying to more than 40 domestic and international routes in the Americas through its subsidiaries in Chile and Peru. In June 2024, SKY was awarded as "The best low-cost airline in South America" by SKYTRAX, for the fourth time.

"SKY has doubled revenues compared to pre-COVID and plans to continue this successful growth path for the next six years, including expanding our valuable low-cost model to the long range markets, becoming the first airline to introduce the XLR aircraft in Latin America," said Juan Pablo Latorre, chief financial officer, SKY Airline. "As we continue to grow, SKY remains focused on making travel accessible, affordable and sustainable. The A320neo family aircraft powered by GTF engines will provide both environmental and economic advantages."

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com .

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

