SKY DOCUMENTARIES TO PREMIERE LANDMARK FILM AMERIGO: THE SEARCH FOR THE AMERICAN DREAM ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

As America approaches its 250th birthday, this sweeping and deeply human documentary goes in search of an answer to the timeless question: What happened to the American Dream?

LONDON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Documentaries has announced the UK and Ireland premiere of AMERIGO: The Search for the American Dream, the landmark feature documentary from McCourt Entertainment, airing exclusively on Saturday 4 July at 8:00pm BST.

Actress and Activist Sophia Bush (right) shared her own American Dream Story with host David McCourt (left). Thousands of everyday Americans were interviewed in the making of AMERIGO

Broadcast on American Independence Day as Sky's flagship documentary marking the United States' 250th anniversary, AMERIGO arrives at a moment when the world's understanding of America is evolving faster than ever. Rather than examining the country through politics or headlines, the film offers something increasingly rare: an honest, non-partisan portrait of everyday Americans told in their own words.

Over the course of two years, the filmmakers, led by director Adam Mason, Emmy-winning editor Paul Crowder, and co-producers David and Julie McCourt, travelled to all 50 states, capturing more than 1,000 unscripted conversations with people from every walk of life. Exploring themes including work, immigration, housing, healthcare, technology, media, protest and community, AMERIGO combines personal stories with expert insight to paint an intimate portrait of a nation reflecting on its past while imagining its future.

Enriching the conversation are perspectives from leading voices including actress and activist Sophia Bush, internet pioneer Vint Cerf and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon.

Hosted by Irish-American entrepreneur, Emmy Award-winning producer and bestselling author David McCourt, AMERIGO is inspired by the story of his grandfather, who emigrated from Ireland to Boston, found work as a janitor, bought a home, raised a family and died debt-free. That personal history becomes the starting point for a wider exploration of whether the promise of the American Dream still exists today - and what it has come to mean for new generations.

Reflecting the deep historical ties between Europe and the United States, McCourt also returned to Ireland during filming to capture the perspectives of people whose families helped shape modern day America, exploring how the idea of the American Dream continues to resonate far beyond America's borders.

"As an Irish-American, bringing AMERIGO to audiences across the UK and Ireland exclusively on Sky Documentaries feels incredibly special," commented McCourt. "This is a raw, panoramic and unexpectedly hopeful portrait of a country at crossroads, and we're excited for the reaction.

"What surprised me most while making this film was discovering that Americans are far less divided that you're led to believe. They all have similar hopes and aspirations for themselves and their family. The foundations of the American Dream still live strong and they've become a global ideal, rooted in the hope and belief that every generation can build a better future than the last.

"We travelled every state not to debate politics, but to listen to people. What emerged was a deeply human portrait of America that challenges assumptions, celebrates resilience and reminds us that despite our differences, many of our hopes are universal."

Extending the conversation beyond the screen, McCourt Entertainment has also launched AD250.com, an interactive platform inviting people to share their own reflections on what the American Dream means today, creating a living digital time capsule to mark this historic milestone.

AMERIGO: The Search for the American Dream premieres on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW on Saturday 4th July at 8:00pm BST.

ABOUT AMERIGO

AMERIGO: The Search for the American Dream is directed by Adam Mason, edited by Emmy-winner Paul Crowder, and produced by McCourt Entertainment. Filmed across all 50 states over two years, the documentary explores the past, present and future of the American Dream through more than 1,000 conversations with people from every corner of the United States. Through stories of work, opportunity, technology, immigration and community, AMERIGO presents a powerful, non-partisan portrait of a nation at a defining moment in its history.

ABOUT McCOURT ENTERTAINMENT

McCourt Entertainment, led by Emmy Award-winning producer and entrepreneur David McCourt, is a global media company developing innovative, socially resonant storytelling across film, television and digital platforms. Its credits span acclaimed children's programming (including Reading Rainbow, winner of 26 Emmy Awards), mini-series (such as Miracle's Boys, directed by Spike Lee), and feature documentaries (including one on children soldiers in Sierra Leone starring Michael Douglas and one on refugees in Tanzania starring Angelina Jolie).

PRESS CONTACTS:

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SOURCE McCourt Entertainment