Sky High Savings This Summer and Beyond at Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts

Caribbean Flair with $1,000 Savings on Air at Select Sandals Resorts

Available to book now through August 4, 2024, the Caribbean all-inclusive resort company's Rhythm and Blues sale welcomes guests to the best of the islands with a $175 resort credit on stays of five nights or longer and up to $1,000 air credit on stays of seven nights or longer at select resorts. The offer is valid for travel through July 31, 2025. The perks, which vary by island, make it even easier for guests to immerse in natural wonders and quintessential Caribbean hospitality. Participating resorts include:

The brand new Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines debuted just in time for summer travelers to discover a new Eastern Caribbean island where, nestled within a lush valley, guests can be among the first to indulge in many Sandals Firsts. This includes the brand's first two-story overwater villas, and Buccan , a unique dining experience where guests bond over Vincentian cuisine cooked over an open hearth.





offers a colorful and cultural getaway – this summer brimming with musical flair as the island's North Sea Jazz Festival returns in August, welcoming , Maluma, and other renowned artists. Additional Sandals favorites – Sandals Grande Antigua and Sandals Grande Saint Lucian – invite travelers to bask in incredible beachfront views, luxurious accommodations and dining options galore.

Jamaica Joins the Rhythm with a $500 Air Credit & More

From the beats and blues of Montego Bay to the serenity of South Coast, guests who book the "Rhythm and Blues" sale at one of seven participating Sandals Resorts in Jamaica can enjoy a $175 resort credit on stays of five nights or longer and a $500 air credit on stays of seven nights or longer through July 31, 2025. Participating resorts in Jamaica include Sandals Ochi, Sandals Royal Plantation, Sandals Dunn's River, Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals South Coast, Sandals Negril, and Sandals Royal Caribbean – offering guests a dynamic array of accommodations, cuisines and breathtaking island settings to curate their perfect Jamaican vacation with incredible savings on air.

More information is available at www.sandals.com/rhythm-and-blues .

More Fun for the Whole Family with a $750 Air Credit & More at All Beaches Resorts

Families can, too, experience the best of the Caribbean plus perks with Beaches Resorts' Rhythm and Blues sale, which offers a $175 resort credit on stays of four nights or longer and a $750 air credit on stays of seven nights or longer for travel through January 31, 2024, at Beaches Negril and Beaches Ocho Rios, and for travel through November 1, 2024 at Beaches Turks & Caicos. The award-winning resorts welcome families to the most inclusions in the Caribbean, complete with engaging programming like Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street – including the new Sunrise Yoga with Sesame Street; a dynamic Kids Club; an array of dining options; waterparks; and multi-bedroom accommodations to fit families of all sizes – all set among the Caribbean's best beaches for families. More information is available at https://www.beaches.com/rhythm-and-blues/ .

About Sandals Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 18 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf spirits and unique suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals Resorts creates the time and moments necessary for guests to reconnect and focus on what matters most. Celebrated for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience, Sandals Resorts has recently piloted fresh concepts such as an off-site Island Inclusive dining program that takes the all-inclusive experience beyond the resort gates – all while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information, visit www.sandals.com.

About Beaches Resorts

Beaches® Resorts is the Caribbean's most-awarded luxury family all-inclusive vacation experience, where memories are created and made to last. With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate beachfront getaway for every member of the family. Kids can hang with the Sesame Street gang as part of the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, splash in outrageous waterparks, enjoy exclusive Kids Camps and teen nightclubs, while parents indulge in butler service, luxurious spa treatments, gourmet restaurants and all with the assurance of Certified Nannies and expertly trained team members. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Luxury Included® Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com .

