Sky Zone Bounces into Boynton Beach, Florida

Further expanding its Florida footprint, Sky Zone invites community to celebrate new park with grand opening celebration on May 18th

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leading indoor active entertainment destination, today announced its newest park in Boynton Beach, Florida will open its doors to the public on Saturday, May 4th. Situated within the Catalina Shoppes Shopping Center at 729 North Congress Avenue, the park marks the company's 17th location in the Sunshine State.

To celebrate, Sky Zone Boynton Beach is set to host a grand opening event on Saturday, May 18th from 9:00am to 5:00pm. The celebration will include free jumps for the first 100 guests, a live DJ, ribbon cutting ceremony with local officials, giveaways, games and more.

"Boynton Beach is a wonderful community and we look forward to providing its residents with a fun way to create lasting memories and spend quality time together," said Shawn Hassel, CEO of Sky Zone. "As we officially open our doors this weekend, we invite the surrounding neighborhoods to come out and celebrate with us!"

Guests can explore the 32,000 sq ft park and its unique mix of attractions, including springy Air Courts, an elaborate Ninja Warrior Course, Zip Lines and a Toddler Zone designed for Sky Zone's youngest jumpers. In addition to enjoying the countless activities, guests can host the ultimate birthday celebration, team event or school function at Sky Zone Boynton Beach – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents cost-saving options like memberships that provide kids with daily access, parents with exclusive savings and families with access to members-only events.

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the rapid growth at Sky Zone are encouraged to learn more about the brand and its offerings, at skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

SOURCE Sky Zone