Sky Zone Rings in New Year with Membership Donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Canada

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park, is bouncing into the New Year by donating Sky Zone Memberships to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Canada (BBBS). When you become a Member during the month of January, Sky Zone will play it forward by donating a Membership to Littles at BBBS. Through this initiative, Littles can resolve to play more in 2020 and develop positive and healthy habits for the future.

Doubling down on its mission to "Do Good", Sky Zone is expanding its current partnership with BBBS, which provides buy-one-get-one-free 90-minute jump passes to matches, by creating even more ways for Bigs and Littles to foster meaningful relationships through active play in 2020. Since Sky Zone's Membership program is a popular way for Guests to secure ongoing access to the fun at a value price, Sky Zone anticipates this initiative will result in close to $1 million in Memberships donated to BBBS.



Sky Zone whenever you want for less than the cost of two jumps with Sky Zone's Membership program, which provides children and families with an exciting gym alternative. With three tiers to choose from, Basic, Elite, and Elite+, there is a perfect Sky Zone Membership for everyone. Members enjoy exclusive perks including daily jump time, free access to programs such as Toddler Time and GLOW, merchandise discounts and more. (Terms apply. Minimum commitment required. Benefits and program vary by park. Available at participating parks. See your local park for details.)



"With firm belief in the power of play, we are thrilled to expand our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters and stand by one of Sky Zone's core pillars of 'Do Good' within the communities that we serve," said Jeff Platt, CEO of Sky Zone. "Through this initiative, we are bringing more play to more people, which we believe is critical to childhood development and something we could all use a little more of in our lives."

"One of the great things about being a volunteer mentor, or 'Big', is that all it requires is time and heart," said Pam Iorio, President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "It's about spending time with your Little. Having special destination spots available to play, like Sky Zone, are a great way for Bigs and Littles to get together. We appreciate the support of Sky Zone in hosting events and activities for our Big/Little matches across the country."



Sky Zone's over 200 locations nationally and internationally provide Guests with an unmatched active play experience in which people live joyously in the moment. The parks include a multitude of gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include SkySlam, Ultimate Dodgeball, Challenge Zones, and Ninja Warrior Courses among many others. Sky Zone parks are an entertainment destination for Guests of all ages - combining unconventional fitness and tons of fun.



Sky Zone is headquartered in Los Angeles at 1201 W. 5th Street, T-900 Los Angeles, CA 90017. To learn more about Sky Zone please visit SkyZone.com.



Founded in 2004, Sky Zone has grown its unmatched indoor trampoline experience to more than 200 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, India, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Colombia. The originator in creating innovative ways to play, Sky Zone provides an unmatched active environment in which people come alive and live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, Warrior Courses, Warped Walls and more. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked a top franchise by Franchise Times Top 200+, the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Brand by Franchise Times, 53 on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, and 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.



Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been matching youth in meaningful, enduring, professionally supported mentoring relationships with adult volunteers who defend their potential and help them achieve their biggest possible futures. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. In the past 10 years, with 270 affiliates in all 50 states, Big Brothers Big Sisters has served nearly 2 million children. Learn how to get involved at www.BigBrothersBigSisters.org.

