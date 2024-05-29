Sky Zone Strengthens Presence in Arizona and California Through Acquisitions and Development with Multi-Unit Franchisee

Seasoned franchisee and entrepreneur further invests in leading active play destination

PROVO, Utah, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, announced today that local franchisee and entrepreneur Usman Rao has acquired three existing parks in Laveen, Arizona and Palmdale and Vacaville, California, in addition to securing franchise agreements for future development in Tracy and Milpitas, California. As Sky Zone nears its 300th park milestone through continued rapid expansion, this venture reinforces the brand's mission of building long-term relationships with its franchise owners and deepening its roots in key markets including California.

"Having been a part of the Sky Zone family for nearly a decade, I'm inspired by the brand's mission to provide the best family entertainment facilities to local communities," said Usman Rao. "This is more than a business venture to me – it's about turning dreams into tangible moments of happiness, fostering community connections and creating opportunities to give back in Laveen, Palmdale, Vacaville, Tracy and Milpitas."

Rao, a tech executive turned entrepreneur, has been a valued member of the Sky Zone network since 2015 and will now operate seven parks in key markets throughout the United States. As a seasoned franchisee with a wealth of experience, Rao is committed to providing families with a place to Play Every Day in the communities that will take full advantage of everything the park has to offer. The newest locations in Tracy and Milpitas, California are set to open in 2025.

Mike Revak, President of Sky Zone Franchise Group, shared his enthusiasm for the new venture, saying, "As we continue to expand our footprint across the U.S. and determine which markets will drive growth strategically, we're humbled by the support of passionate franchise owners like Usman, who continue to add new locations to their portfolio and help us reach great communities in important and thriving areas. Tracy is just the beginning of Usman's expansion as we look forward to growing with him further in North California."

Sky Zone's memberships offer its thriving base of over 500,000 members more play-focused programming and perks, and provide daily access, exclusive discounts, invitations to members-only events, birthday party savings, and more. Whether it's a birthday, team, school or holiday party, parents can count on hassle-free setup, cleanup, and hosting, allowing families and kids to focus on having fun and creating lasting memories.

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the rapid growth at Sky Zone are encouraged to learn more about the brand and its offerings, at skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

