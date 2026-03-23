U.S. Army Places $52+ Million Order for Skydio X10D, the Largest Single-Vendor Tactical sUAS Order in Army History

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydio, the largest U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in flying robots, announced yesterday a $52+ million order for over 2,500 X10D drones from the U.S. Army. The order is the largest small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) procurement from a single manufacturer in the Army's history and moved from bid to award in less than 72 hours.

"This order reflects the decisive role small autonomous systems now play in modern conflict and the Army's commitment to putting those capabilities in soldiers' hands," said Mark Valentine, Skydio's Global Head of National Security Strategy. "It also shows that the United States can deliver world-class drone capability at the scale and speed required by today's operational environment."

The Skydio X10D system delivers world-leading intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance (ISR) capability at the platoon level, with technologies tested under the most severe conditions, including those found on the modern battlefield. Designed for survivability and resiliency in contested environments, it is capable of flying autonomously, without GPS, using onboard navigation cameras to map terrain in real time and maintain flight in contested environments. Its multiband radio provides seamless connectivity by optimizing frequency use in high-interference areas. With high-resolution visual and radiometric thermal cameras, X10D gives operators persistent situational awareness in day and night conditions from a position of cover.

Skydio is trusted by every branch of the U.S. military and by 29 allied nations. The Army selected Skydio for the SRR Program of Record in both 2022 and 2025, making it the only manufacturer to span both tranches. This order, placed through Atlantic Diving Supply (ADS), reflects sustained operational confidence as the Army rapidly scales autonomous reconnaissance capabilities beyond the constraints of traditional acquisition timelines.

Every X10D is manufactured at Skydio's facility in Hayward, California, where production workers assemble and test each unit across 550 individual checkpoints before delivery. The Hayward facility has scaled output to support orders of this size while maintaining the reliability standards the most demanding customers require.

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S.-based drone manufacturer and the world leader in autonomous flight technology. Founded in 2014, Skydio leverages breakthrough artificial intelligence to create drones that are easier to operate, safer to fly, and more capable in complex environments. Skydio drones are trusted by more than 3,800 agencies and organizations across the U.S. military, public safety, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Skydio