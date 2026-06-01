SkyFi Selected to Advance to NATO DIANA Mission Track

Earth intelligence platform is one of five companies to advance from a 150-company accelerator cohort to the program's adoption-focused stage to support operational readiness across the Alliance

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyFi, the leading Earth intelligence platform, today announced its selection to advance to the Mission Track of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) Accelerator Programme. The Mission Track is the program's adoption-focused stage, where validated technologies move toward operational use across the 32 nation Alliance. SkyFi was chosen as one of five companies from DIANA's initial 2026 cohort of 150 innovators.

Through the Mission Track, SkyFi will continue to develop its AI-enhanced geospatial decision-support platform to analyze multi-modal data and improve decision support in contested, denied, and catastrophic conditions. The company will integrate additional data sources, advance its AI analytics, and refine operator-focused workflows in preparation for validation at NATO test centers, broadening coalition interoperability.

"Advancing to the Mission Track as one of the first five companies selected from an initial cohort of 150 confirms both the operational value of our platform and the commercial strength of a dual-use model built to serve defense and civilian users alike," said Luke Fischer, CEO and co-founder of SkyFi. "This milestone reflects the trust NATO is placing in SkyFi's ability to deliver earth intelligence directly to the mission planners and operators of all member nations. Our focus now is making actionable insights readily available to them."

"This selection moves SkyFi's work with NATO from validation toward adoption at scale," said Kate van Dam, SkyFi's Head of Government. "Over the coming months, we will refine our platform alongside NATO end-users to strengthen decision support in contested and austere environments. We are grateful for the opportunity to support NATO missions in all climes and places."

"NATO DIANA's Mission Track is where innovation moves from promise to capability, helping innovators go the extra mile towards adoption. The five companies selected for Mission Track have demonstrated outstanding potential with their groundbreaking defence tech, and reaching this stage is a significant achievement. We are excited to see what they do next," said Jyoti Hirani-Driver, Managing Director, NATO DIANA.

Innovators in the Mission Track receive up to €300,000 in additional contractual funding, along with targeted adoption guidance, testing and validation budgets, and other opportunities that support operational readiness and adoption at scale. The Mission Track is a five to seven-month program designed to help companies advance from validated technology to fielded capability.

The Mission Track selection builds on SkyFi's inclusion in the NATO DIANA 2026 cohort announced in December 2025 and follows the company's selection by the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to provide geospatial imagery to the tactical edge via its ATAK plugin.

In late 2025 SkyFi was selected to join DIANA's initial 2026 cohort of 150 innovators from more than 3,600 proposals across 24 NATO countries through a highly competitive challenge call. The exclusive Phase II Mission Track is reserved for innovators that demonstrate strong defense interest and alignment with Allied operational needs. Up to 15 innovators will be invited to participate over the coming months.

About SkyFi

SkyFi is a self-service Earth Intelligence Platform that allows users to run built-in geospatial analytics, task satellites, and access archived imagery. The dual-use platform supports both civilian and defense use cases, with flexible ordering options, transparent pricing, and API access for large-scale workflows.

Customers can use SkyFi's web platform, mobile app, or developer APIs to manage Earth observation projects without needing contracts or in-house GIS teams. Learn more at www.skyfi.com

About NATO DIANA

NATO DIANA finds and accelerates cutting-edge technologies to deliver battle-winning defence and security solutions for the Alliance, while fostering deep-tech innovation. As a cornerstone of NATO's innovation and technology strategy, DIANA brings together world-class talent and the latest advancements to maintain the Alliance's technological edge. Leveraging a network of leading accelerator sites, test centres, expert mentors, and Allied expertise across 32 nations, DIANA empowers innovators working at the intersection of defence readiness, commercial potential, and technological breakthroughs.

SOURCE SkyFi