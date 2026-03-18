Skylark Labs Expands ARIES Ground-to-Air System with Indian Air Force for Aircraft Tracking

Built on Skylark Labs' proprietary adaptive AI architecture, the ARIES System is powered by the ARIES Intelligence Layer—a self-learning software-defined platform that continuously improves post-deployment without requiring model retraining or operational interruptions. Through field deployments across multiple defense environments, the Intelligence Layer has accumulated deep operational knowledge, enabling it to recognize both known and novel aircraft types, detect anomalous behaviour patterns, and adapt to emerging threats as they emerge. This accumulated intelligence is continuously merged into the Super Layer—a consolidated knowledge pool across all ARIES deployments globally—ensuring that every new ARIES installation benefits from the collective learning of the entire operational network.

By fusing ground-based optical and multimodal sensor feeds in real time, operations teams gain continuous visibility into aircraft movement, type classification, configuration analysis, and anomalous behaviour through a centralized command interface. Automated alerts flag operational deviations and emerging threats instantly, enabling faster response where it matters most.

"Airfield operations are among the most demanding environments in defense aviation," said Amarjot Singh, Founder and CEO of Skylark Labs. "ARIES was built to detect dynamic aerial targets from ground-based assets. By expanding from unmanned to manned aircraft tracking, we are opening a significant market opportunity across defense forces, commercial airports, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide—all powered by an intelligence layer that learns from every deployment and gets smarter across the global network."

The Indian Air Force deployment represents a major milestone in Skylark Labs' strategy to modernize airfield surveillance. As defense forces and critical infrastructure operators worldwide seek to replace legacy monitoring systems with intelligent, real-time situational awareness, ARIES offers a scalable, continuously-improving system that evolves with operational demands. Skylark Labs is currently demonstrating ARIES aircraft tracking capabilities across defense and commercial aviation markets in the Middle East and the United States.

With deployments spanning counter-unmanned systems, manned aircraft tracking, and critical infrastructure monitoring, Skylark Labs is positioning ARIES as the adaptive intelligence standard for high-stakes aerial surveillance—detecting dynamic threats from ground-based assets in environments where conventional systems cannot keep pace.

About Skylark Labs

Skylark Labs is an AI company building edge-native, self-learning intelligence platforms for defense, transportation, and critical infrastructure. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with operations in India, the company develops adaptive AI systems designed to operate in field-deployed, air-gapped, and resource-constrained environments. Its platforms learn on-device from real-world conditions, improve after deployment, and can share intelligence across distributed systems to create collaborative operational networks. Skylark Labs' solutions are used by defense forces, government agencies, and infrastructure operators across maritime security, airfield monitoring, highway intelligence, and industrial safety applications. For more information, visit www.skylarklabs.ai.

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SOURCE Skylark Labs, Inc.