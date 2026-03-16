Skylark Labs Secures Adani Group Contracts to Expand Adaptive Drone Perception Across Infrastructure Operations

The commercial opportunity is significant. The global commercial drone market was estimated at $30.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $54.64 billion by 2030, with enterprise adoption expanding across inspection, surveillance, safety, and infrastructure applications. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of that market in 2024, underscoring the scale of the opportunity across India and the broader region.

"Infrastructure environments are constantly changing, and static AI systems often break when conditions shift. They miss important events, generate false positives, and struggle to adapt in real time," said Amarjot Singh, Founder & CEO of Skylark Labs. "That is why we built an adaptive drone perception platform that brings continuous aerial intelligence to large-scale operations and helps turn live monitoring into actionable operational awareness."

Large industrial sites, logistics hubs, energy assets, and infrastructure environments often span vast geographies where continuous monitoring through fixed cameras or manual patrols can be difficult, expensive, and operationally limited. While drones are already used for inspection and surveillance, much of the market still depends on pilots, offline review, and fragmented analytics workflows rather than persistent, real-time intelligence. This leaves operators with delayed visibility, inconsistent coverage, and fewer tools to identify safety, security, and operational issues as they emerge.

Skylark Labs' adaptive drone perception platform combines autonomous aerial patrols with an AI layer that detects safety, security, and operational anomalies directly from live video. Drones can patrol designated zones autonomously, while AI analyzes footage in real time to identify violations, unauthorized activity, restricted-area intrusions, and unusual movement patterns, with alerts delivered through centralized dashboards.

Designed for deployment across plants, perimeters, logistics yards, and other infrastructure-sensitive environments, the platform supports use cases such as PPE compliance, perimeter security, anomaly detection, and aerial situational awareness. The Adani Group engagement further expands Skylark Labs' push into intelligent infrastructure monitoring, with additional growth opportunities across India, Singapore, and the Middle East.

With deployments spanning defense, public safety, enterprise, and now infrastructure, Skylark Labs is positioning its adaptive perception platform as a scalable intelligence layer for drone-enabled operations across large, complex, and distributed environments.

About Skylark Labs

Skylark Labs is an AI company building edge-native, self-learning intelligence platforms for defense, transportation, and critical infrastructure. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with operations in India, the company develops adaptive AI systems designed to operate in field-deployed, air-gapped, and resource-constrained environments. Its platforms learn on-device from real-world conditions, improve after deployment, and can share intelligence across distributed systems to create collaborative operational networks. Skylark Labs' solutions are used by defense forces, government agencies, and infrastructure operators across maritime security, airfield monitoring, highway intelligence, and industrial safety applications. For more information, visit www.skylarklabs.ai.

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SOURCE Skylark Labs, Inc.