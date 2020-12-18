SkyPixel And DJI Call For Entries For The SkyPixel 6th Anniversary Aerial Photo & Video Contest

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI and SkyPixel, one of the world's most popular aerial photography and videography online communities, today announced details to its yearly anticipated SkyPixel Aerial Photo & Video Contest. Running from December 18, 2020 to February 18, 2021, this year's contest introduces five new categories including Vlog, FPV, Showreel, Hometown and Environment. The goal is to expand creative possibilities for content creators and storytellers to share and showcase their unique perspective of the world.

This SkyPixel 6th Anniversary Aerial Photo & Video Contest consists of 11 categories in two formats, one in photography and the other using video. There is no restriction on the type or brand of shooting equipment, and participants can submit as many photos or videos as they wish. This year's judging panel is composed of award-winning filmmakers, photographers and videographers, including Nathan McBride, Toby Strong, Chris Schmid and Roie Galitz.

SkyPixel and DJI will give away more than 55 awards with prizes valued at approximately USD 83,000. The grand prize winners in the photo and video category will each receive a cash prize of USD 7,500, and prizes in other award categories include the Mavic 2, Mavic Air 2, RS 2, Pocket 2 and other cool DJI products.

In addition, SkyPixel users will be rewarded points for every entry they submit while first time SkyPixel contest participants will receive a 20% off discount code to purchase DJI accessories upon successful submission of their first entry.

Details of the SkyPixel 6th Anniversary Aerial Photo & Video Contest

The video contest consists of six categories:

Vlog: Create a video of yourself that captures special moments in your daily life

Capture an immersive experience and feeling of freedom that brings people closer to the action and excitement

Capture moments in movement, and the power and energy of humans engaged in sports

Share a story about humanity, culture, or an unforgettable adventure (people must be included in the video)

Create a video to share a story and what's special about your hometown

Shoot a short video showcasing all the memorable moments of your 2020

NOTE: All videos must not exceed five minutes in length. The entry must contain at least 30 seconds of aerial footage, except for the Vlog category. Vlog category entries do not need to contain aerial shots, but the equipment must be marked.

The photo contest consists of five categories:

Portrait: Capture a person's expression, action or life's passion in the vast beauty of their surroundings

Capture a moment in time to reveal the true beauty of nature

Discover amazing structures from a new perspective

Capture the energy and excitement of an athlete pursuing their dreams

Highlight an environmental issue you care about

NOTE: All photos must be shot on a drone, and each image must be at least 3 MB with a resolution of at least 300 dpi.

Despite what categories participants decide to enter, they should always fly with caution, observe their flight environment and follow local regulations at all times.

Submission Details



Submission Start Date: December 18, 2020, 14:00 CST

Submission End Date: February 18, 2021, 14:00 CST

Award Announcement: March 18, 2021

Interested participants can visit the SkyPixel 6th Anniversary Aerial Photo & Video Contest website for more information on contest rules and guidelines.

Since 2014, the SkyPixel online community (www.skypixel.com) has attracted over 22 million aerial photographers, videographers and content creators from more than 140 countries. SkyPixel contests over the past five years have received over 180,000 submissions that make up of a huge collection of extraordinary footage spanning across the themes of nature, culture, architecture, and other aerial masterpieces.

About SkyPixel



SkyPixel was founded in 2014 and has become a leading global community for aerial photographers and videographers. The platform has over 22 million registered users and hosts thousands of aerial images and videos uploaded daily by users from around the world. Leading works have received over 1 million views. On December 03, 2019, SkyPixel hosted its 5th annual aerial photo and video contest, calling on members to submit their best airborne creations. In just two months, the contest received over 30,000 submissions from over 140 different countries and regions. In addition, SkyPixel also promotes the growth of the aerial community with a brand new popular location section featuring tips, key experts who provide tips on how to produce the best aerial photography on 30 popular regions. In addition to aerial content, the SkyPixel community also welcomes video content shot with the DJI Osmo Series which can be edited and shared directly from user's DJI Mimo App. For more info, please visit www.skypixel.com.

About DJI

DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and other industries.

