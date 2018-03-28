SkyRun Vacation Rentals Donates to Conscious Alliance

For the first campaign, YOU choose WE donate, SkyRun collected entries from various social media platforms. A randomly chosen winner then got to choose which of several charities would be awarded a $500 donation from SkyRun. The winner, Eric Young, chose Conscious Alliance noting "At the end of the day, no one deserves to be hungry, and I believe Conscious Alliance has figured out one of the most effective ways to get the community motivated to combat the widespread problem of hunger."

Conscious Alliance strives to "alleviate hunger on a national level" by "supporting communities in crisis through hunger relief and youth empowerment". Their 'Art That Feeds' food drives have provided over 2.6 million meals since 2002 - https://www.consciousalliance.org/.

The initial idea of donating to a non-profit organization came from SkyRun's Director of Location Support, Susan Graber. "It is great to work for a company that uses its publicity to help serve the non-profit community," Graber noted. The idea quickly grew to a forecasted series of sweepstake campaigns, dubbed SkyRun Gives Back, which can be seen here https://www.skyrun.com/our-story/skyrun-in-the-media#point3.

How the Campaigns Work

Watch SkyRun's social media account @skyrunvr.

When you find an active campaign, follow the easy steps to enter the sweepstake.

For more information, see our campaign webpages at https://www.skyrun.com/our-story/skyrun-in-the-media#point3 or https://www.instagram.com/skyrunvr/?hl=en.

If you or someone you know are part of a local business or non-profit organization in or around any of our 25 locations, reach out to Will Beihoffer at will@skyrun.com. SkyRun would love to collaborate about ideas on future campaigns, as they are always looking to team up with their communities!

About SkyRun: Since 2004, SkyRun Vacation Rentals (https://www.skyrun.com/) has provided new and better ways for second-home owners to get the most out of their investment properties and for our guests to get the most out of their vacation experiences. SkyRun is based in Golden, CO and each SkyRun location is locally owned and operated. Contact Will Beihoffer (will@skyrun.com) for more information.

