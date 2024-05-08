SkyShare Unveils Industry-First Financing Option for Fractional Aircraft Ownership

SALT LAKE CITY, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyShare , a leader in private aviation, is proud to announce an innovative financing program for its fractional aircraft ownership plans. This groundbreaking initiative coincides with SkyShare's 15th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its history of providing premium aviation solutions.

Recently, SkyShare launched the SFX+ program , expanding its fleet with Gulfstream G450s and Challenger 300s, in addition to its existing fleet of Pilatus PC-12s, Citation CJ2s, and Citation Excels under the SFX program. The new finance options make it easier than ever for leaders and entrepreneurs to access private aviation while retaining capital in their businesses.

Flexible Financing for Fractional Ownership

Fractional ownership already massively lowers the barrier to entry for private flight by cutting costs as much as 1/16 versus full-ownership, while still providing guaranteed availability and a low-commitment three-year term. Under SkyShare's new financing plan, potential owners can now kick that barrier to entry down even further with significantly reduced initial investment.

For example, in the SFX program, shares start at $335,000. The new financing program requires only 35% of that down ($117,250) and monthly finance payments as low as $2,354. For the large-cabin SFX+ program featuring Gulfstream G450s, shares begin at $950,000, with financing options starting at a $332,500 down payment and $6,684 monthly finance payments. This allows for enhanced accessibility and flexibility to private aviation, empowering more businesses to access the benefits of fractional ownership.

Tax Bonus Depreciation Still Eligible

SkyShare's innovative financing still allows fractional owners to take full advantage of bonus depreciation benefits on their taxes while keeping more liquidity for other investments and/or their business needs. "Our goal is to make private flight as accessible and beneficial as possible, ensuring clients can keep their money working for them while enjoying all the benefits of a personal aircraft fleet," said Cory Bengtzen, CEO and Founder of SkyShare. "If you're a small or medium business aiming to compete with a Goliath in your industry by doing more business face-to-face, here's a brand new slingshot."

Reduced Monthly Management Fees

In conjunction with the financing announcement, SkyShare has also revealed a reduction in monthly management fees for the SFX program. This adjustment reflects the company's commitment to affordability and service excellence, catering to owners who prefer access from light aircraft to mid-size jets.

To discover more about SkyShare's fractional ownership and new financing options, please join us for a detailed Zoom session: https://skysha.re/zoom

*Financing is subject to credit approval, plus applicable closing costs and operating fund contributions.

For more information about SkyShare and its services, please visit www.skyshare.com .

About SkyShare

Founded in 2009 by CEO Cory Bengtzen, SkyShare has disrupted the private aviation industry with its customer-centric approach and innovative flight solutions. Offering a spectrum of services including fractional ownership, aircraft management, brokerage, charter, and FBO operations, SkyShare serves as a guide to private fliers. SkyShare guides fast-moving entrepreneurs + businesses to compete and thrive leveraging the safest, most cost-effective, full-service private flight solutions. SkyShare helps clients utilize jets to save time, scale their companies, and create emotionally-charged experiences people never forget.

Media Contacts

Michael Patwin, VP of Marketing and Brand, [email protected]

5WPR, [email protected]

SOURCE SkyShare