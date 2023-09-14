SkySlope announces it will provide Watson Realty Corp.'s over 1,100 sales associates with its industry-leading transaction management solution.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, proptech company SkySlope has announced that it will be the new digital transaction management provider for Florida's Watson Realty Corp. The new partnership continues to expand SkySlope's market share, which already includes thousands of brokerages throughout the U.S. and Canada.

A family-owned company since 1965, Watson Realty Corp. serves Florida as well as the southeastern region of Georgia. Inclusive of large-scale metros like Orlando and Jacksonville as well as smaller markets like Gainesville and Daytona, Watson Realty Corp has more than 45 offices staffed by over 1,100 sales associates.

Since its early days, Watson Realty Corp. has championed a customer-first philosophy. It is a proud six-time recipient of the Diamond Award, which is presented by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® to the highest-performing company in its network.

"At Watson Realty Corp., we encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of our associates and work to support their endeavors through training, mentoring, and the market's most exceptional tools," says Watson Realty Corp. President, Ed Forman. "With its industry-leading automation and interfaces, there was no question that SkySlope set the bar above other products on the market."

SkySlope is known for its solutions that upgrade the real estate transaction experience. Founded in 2011, the company has become one of the proptech industry's most trusted providers, currently serving more than 650,000 real estate professionals.

Watson Realty Corp. is set to receive SkySlope suite , SkySlope's core transaction management platform. Powered by intelligent automation, SkySlope suite makes completing transactions faster and easier with customizable brokerage checklists and automated workflows. Optimized for agents' convenience, these tools make it easy for real estate professionals to get work done fast, reduce screen time, and increase client face time.

SkySlope suite also comes outfitted with SkySlope Forms. With this addition, Watson Realty Corp.'s brokerage-specific real estate forms will be transformed into interactive digital forms that include pre-filling data fields and integration with SkySlope's e-signature solution, DigiSign.

"We look forward to meeting Watson Realty Corp.'s unique objectives and partnering with them as we evolve the SkySlope product suite," says SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. "SkySlope solutions stand out in the industry because they've been designed with outstanding flexibility for agents and unparalleled customization for brokerages. Every brokerage contributes to the learnings that power our products' development which is part of what sets SkySlope apart from the pack."

Watson Realty Corp.'s signing follows several notable partnerships between SkySlope and prominent real estate entities, including Florida's Stellar MLS. In January 2023, Stellar and SkySlope launched the industry's first offer management system designed to fully integrate into both MLS and Broker Platforms.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope .

About Watson Realty Corp.

Watson Realty Corp. has been the trusted name in real estate for over 55 years. We are a full-service real estate brokerage firm with over 1,100 sales associates and 46 sales offices in Florida and South Georgia. Watson Realty Corp. also provides a fully integrated family of services including, Watson Mortgage Corp., Watson Title Services, Inc., Watson Title Services of N. FL., Inc., Watson Commercial Realty, Inc., Watson School of Real Estate, Watson Referral Realty, Inc., Watson Property Management, Watson Construction Group, Inc., Watson Relocation Services, Florida Insurance Concepts, and Watson Association Management. For more information about Watson Realty Corp., please visit www.watsonrealtycorp.com.

