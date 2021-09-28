SkySlope Forms now a subscriber benefit to Oregon Real Estate Forms customers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction and brokerage software, has launched its premier forms product, SkySlope Forms , as a subscriber benefit to Oregon Real Estate Forms (OREF) 18,000 customers.

SkySlope's suite of products enables real estate professionals to centralize their work while remaining compliant. As the transaction management platform that serves half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the nation, SkySlope is known for its 24/7 award-winning technical support and customized onboarding and training from a knowledgeable customer success team — both of which are now available to OREF subscribers as part of their member benefit.

SkySlope Forms uses state-of-the-art technology to create a seamless user experience by giving agents a streamlined and efficient way to execute OREF standard forms. OREF subscribers do not need to be current SkySlope users to access SkySlope Forms. They are now able to simply create an account, provide their credentials, and access the complete OREF library to create files, prepare forms, and send for signature. Agents who currently use SkySlope's transaction management platform will also experience a frictionless transition between their forms and SkySlopes transaction management tools.

SkySlope Forms for OREF subscribers includes:

Data synced from the MLS to OREF Standard Forms

Quick-entry fields for easy form preparation

Auto-updated data across all forms and templates

Free and unlimited signatures with SkySlope DigiSign

Seamless integration with SkySlope transactions for brokerages that use SkySlope transaction management

Buck Avey, VP of Product at SkySlope explains, "Unlike other forms products on the market, SkySlope Forms is user-friendly and requires less repetitive data-entry. We are excited to work with OREF and provide this solution to our agents in Oregon."

"We are excited to offer SkySlope Forms to OREF customers," says Nicole Richman, OREF CEO. "SkySlope provides a valuable resource for OREF customers to get the most out of their form libraries and elevate the transaction process across the state. The SkySlope customer service continually exceeds our expectations and assures us OREF customers are receiving the best care and attention."

SkySlope Forms is currently available in select states in the U.S. and Canada and will continue launching in additional regions throughout 2021.

For more information about SkySlope Forms please visit SkySlope Forms .

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive transaction management platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to manage real estate transactions from anywhere at any time. In 2020, over 256,000 users across 8,000 offices used SkySlope to manage 2.25M transactions. SkySlope provides digital transaction management and services to help agents and brokers be more efficient and compliant. From automation to integrations, SkySlope's vision is to keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever. For more information about SkySlope, visit www.skyslope.com .

About OREF

Oregon Real Estate Forms, LLC (OREF) prepares and licenses high-quality real estate transaction and advisory forms created by legal and industry professionals. OREF is owned by the Eugene Association of Realtors ® and the Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors ®. The company is professionally managed by a staff of six in concert with a Board of Managers and a Forms Committee who are Realtors® appointed by each Association owner.

