Skywalker Sound and Cinnafilm Launch Automated Audio Processing Suite

Skywalker Sound Tools' proprietary signal processing and intelligent orchestration technology make the product suite vastly compre­hensive. It allows the mastering engineer to conduct channel mapping, downmixing, retiming, segmenting, and loudness correction within the automated work­flow, avoiding external DAWs and other applications, which can introduce the challenges of operator error, duplicate media, digital audio corruption, incompatibil­ities, and perhaps most importantly, inefficiency.

According to Josh Lowden, General Manager of Skywalker Sound, "We're very excited about this important milestone in Skywalker Sound's history. We've been working for several years to develop strategic software tools that leverage Skywalker's core strengths and serve our community of filmmakers. We are thrilled to work with Cinnafilm to bring these tools to the market."

Skywalker Sound Tools is available now, exclusively within PixelStrings cloud and on-premises.

Full details are available at https://cinnafilm.com/product/skywalker-sound-tools/

Sign up for PixelStrings at https://cinnafilm.com/product/pixelstrings/

About Cinnafilm

Cinnafilm provides award-winning video and audio processing solutions for standards conversions within real-time transcode workflows, high-quality motion-based frame rate conversion, audio/video retiming, deinterlacing, denoising, and texture management. Trusted by many of the world's premiere studios, networks, production companies, and their collective creative service suppliers, Cinnafilm's file-based media conversion and conform tools are true game-changers in the demanding field of hyper-quality image and audio processing. Cinnafilm solutions are available in the cloud or on-premises through a virtual brick-and-mortar platform, PixelStrings. PixelStrings is a flexible and scalable SaaS (software as a service) that creates enterprise-grade deliverables and is available to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

About Skywalker Sound

Skywalker Sound, a division of Lucasfilm Ltd, is one of the largest, most versatile full-service audio post-production companies in the industry. Skywalker Sound offers comprehensive post-production services and utilizes the talents of Academy Award®-winning sound professionals working on sound design, editorial, foley, and re-recording mixes as a team. Skywalker Sound has won 18 Academy Awards® for Best Sound and Best Sound Editing. More information is available at www.skysound.com.

Lucasfilm Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Skywalker Sound, the Skywalker Sound logo, STAR WARS, and related properties are trademarks in the United States and/or in other countries of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

Contact: Laquie TN Campbell, Director of Marketing | [email protected] | 505.242.6626

SOURCE Cinnafilm, Inc.

