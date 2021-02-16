Skyward Partners with Red Rover to Improve Absence Management for Districts

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, an administrative software provider committed to a better experience for every user, is proud to announce a partnership with Red Rover, an absence management solution. The partnership will eliminate the need for manual entry of employee leave and substitute work for both Skyward SMS 2.0 and Qmlativ business platform customers.

Skyward customers will be able to enter time off requests within Skyward which will then be redirected to Red Rover to complete the substitute request. In addition, Skyward customers can enter both time off and substitute requests in Red Rover and the information will pull into Skyward through different options based on the platform being used. Skyward SMS 2.0 platform customers can choose to either export data from Red Rover and upload it into Skyward or pull information directly from Red Rover with the click of a button via web service connection. For Qmlativ customers, upcoming API integrations will provide real-time data transactions between the two systems.

"We are excited to partner with Red Rover to offer this functionality to our customers," said Kevin Duda, vice president of product at Skyward. "Prior to the pandemic, finding a substitute was challenging, which has only been magnified in the last year. Thanks to this partnership, it will be easier for school districts to find substitutes who are qualified in the areas they are needed so they can keep kids learning."

Red Rover has already been implemented in more than 1,700 schools across the nation. The simplified software design eliminates the learning curve for educators, saving time and money by filling absences faster due to automatic schedule optimization technology, while simultaneously attracting and retaining a stable pool of qualified subs.

"This partnership is focused on alignment with school districts across the country in support of student learning," said Daniel O'Shaughnessey, founder and managing partner at Red Rover. "We're excited to advance school district operations into the 21st century to complement Skyward's industry-leading K-12 school administrative software. Red Rover is delighted to partner with Skyward," he added.

This partnership will benefit both SMS 2.0 and Qmlativ Skyward customers. For more information, visit www.skyward.com and www.redroverk12.com.

About Skyward

Skyward's administrative software solutions are used by more than 2,000 public sector organizations worldwide, from small entities to statewide implementations. Since 1980, Skyward has remained committed to a better experience for every user. To learn more, visit www.skyward.com.

About Red Rover Technologies, LLC.

Red Rover delivers a modern, intuitive employee absence & attendance management solution to simplify the lives of K-12 HR Directors. As the fastest growing absence management solution, Red Rover supports more than 1,700 schools to provide the best educator in every classroom, every day. Red Rover is headquartered in Exton, PA. Learn more at redroverk12.com.

SOURCE Skyward

Related Links

http://www.skyward.com

