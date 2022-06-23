Skywire Networks Partners with Connectbase to Deliver High Speed Connectivity Across NYC's Most Underserved Areas

Connectbase's service provider ecosystem now has access to Skywire's SLA-backed, multi-gig, fixed wireless solution to reach formerly unreachable customers and revenue streams

BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces that Skywire Networks, one of the fastest growing internet providers in New York City, is now a part of The Connected World platform, Connectbase's SaaS-based platform for connectivity buyers and sellers. As a member of The Connected World ecosystem, users will now have complete visibility into Skywire Networks' more than 2,000 lit and more than 100,000 near-net NYC buildings to quickly and cost-effectively complete their connectivity queries and orders. Critically, as a provider of SLA-backed, multi-gig, fixed wireless services, Skywire will be instrumental in fulfilling connectivity orders to areas where no fiber exists, opening an entirely new customer pool and revenue stream for those carriers.

"New York City is the greatest city on earth, but that doesn't mean it has ubiquitous, robust, broadband services, quite the contrary," comments Alan Levy, Founder and CEO of Skywire Networks. "The city has many areas, especially in Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and parts of Manhattan that will always have poor fiber density for one very real reason – it's too expensive to put fiber in the ground. At $300 or more per foot to trench the streets, digging fiber doesn't make financial sense. Our network design has changed that. Our internet service is fast, reliable, affordable, SLA supported and can reach more than 100,000 NYC commercial buildings and residential MDUs. We've opened a whole new world and Connectbase is helping us reach more carriers and partners."

The Connected World, Connectbase's digital ecosystem for connectivity, brings buyers and sellers together, connecting over 1.4 billion locations across 147 countries today and growing faster than any other connectivity ecosystem in the market. The buyers generate millions of quotes per month representing over $14 billion in global connectivity spend. The power of being connected has never mattered more, as the digital economy does not work without the underlying right connectivity. Connectbase and its ecosystem partners, like Skywire, enable the ability to work, learn, play and live in the digital world.

"We are so excited to welcome Skywire Networks to The Connected World," comments Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "They have a solution that bridges a significant gap in service availability for the City of New York. It's a game changer for them, their customers and, crucially, for their customers' customers. It's truly a win-win-win scenario for the connectivity market. Our mission is to enable the world's networks to connect, increasing the use of connectivity across all markets and transforming how networks are bought and sold. Skywire's participation in our ecosystem is exciting for the current connected partners and we will generate meaningful growth together with the Skywire team."

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

Skywire Networks is among the fastest growing network and service providers in New York City. With more than 2,000 lit buildings, and a near-net footprint of 100,000+ commercial buildings and residential MDUs, Skywire is the pioneer in SLA-backed, multi-gig, fixed wireless solutions. Skywire Networks addresses the problem of poor fiber density in NYC in a multitude of ways by leveraging various edge technologies including Fiber and Fixed Wireless Access. Visit us at https://www.skywirenetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/skywirenetworks

