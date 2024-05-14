Skyword Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms for Fourth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyword, the global leader in enterprise content marketing, today announces it has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms for the fourth consecutive year. Gartner evaluates vendors in the Magic Quadrant for their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the content marketing space.

Skyword believes this recognition stems directly from its unique approach: merging advanced content marketing technology infused with AI, an elite freelance talent network, and premium managed services to ensure brands secure market leadership with exceptional quality content delivered at unprecedented speed and scale.

"We're thrilled that Gartner has named Skyword a Leader for the fourth year in a row," says Andrew Wheeler, CEO of Skyword. "This recognition is a tremendous honor and, we believe, a testament to Skyword's focus on providing the cutting-edge tools brands need to make content creation smarter, faster, and more cost-effective."

In the last year, Skyword released two exciting new AI-enabled tools to help brands address the need for more quality, tailored content at greater speed and scale: ATOMM™ and Accelerator360™ . These leverage the latest AI technology alongside strategic insights and human expertise to ensure that the resulting content remains original, high-quality, and strategically aligned with marketers' business goals.

This AI tool intelligently repurposes high-quality, human-crafted content for different formats, channels, and audiences, maximizing reach and impact while minimizing workload. Accelerator360™ streamlines SEO content creation and optimization: Utilizing AI, the system identifies target search terms, generates detailed content briefs aligned with brand goals, and sources qualified freelance talent from Skyword's expert creator network, freeing brand marketers to focus on high-value activities like content strategy and creative direction.

"From the rise of generative AI tools to fast-changing search engine algorithms to increasingly sophisticated buyer expectations, brands face unique challenges across the content landscape," explains Wheeler. "We're committed to staying ahead of the curve, combining the power of human expertise and intelligent technology to deliver content that resonates and drives results for brands in today's dynamic digital world."

To learn more, view a complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms (available May 13, 2024).

About Skyword

Founded in 2010, Skyword is the global leader in enterprise content marketing with a proven system for winning hearts, minds, and market share through connected storytelling.

As a full-service content marketing company, Skyword has helped hundreds of industry-leading brands create and publish over one million original pieces of content designed to build loyal audiences and drive business growth for their brands.

To learn more, visit skyword.com

