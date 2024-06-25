Slabtown Sophistication: Millhouse Now Accepting Leases, Opening Soon

PORTLAND, Ore., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Millhouse is accepting leases for a mid-summer opening.

"Millhouse is a refined community with a fantastic location in Slabtown," Doug Burges, Sr. Director of Development, Greystar, said. "We took great care in selecting the finishes and amenities in order to create a charming boutique community with an elevated feel."

Millhouse, a new apartment community in Slabtown, is accepting leases for a mid-summer opening. It is a charming boutique community with an elevated feel.

The community's residences come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans that range from 402 sq. ft. to 1,563 sq. ft. Apartments feature state-of-the-art appliances including Samsung dual panel refrigerators, and gas ranges, which are unique in the Portland market. Residents will also be able to enjoy quartz countertops, walk-in closets with flexible shelving, LED backlit mirrors, an in-unit washer and dryer and a private terrace.

The Millhouse team turned the challenge of fitting in next to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, which is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, into an opportunity by designing a pocket park to create additional space between the buildings while also creating an amenity that residents can enjoy. They can also sip a glass of wine in the Ingleside Fireplace Lounge or catch the sunset at the Fremont Rooftop Lounge & Deck. Other amenities include work pods and co-working space, a club room, a private dog run, pet wash, fitness center with a yoga corner and a bike repair room.

The community is located in Slabtown, which is a culinary haven with abundant shopping and entertainment options, all surrounded by natural beauty. Forest Park is just a short drive away with trails and native plants and wildlife.

Millhouse was designed by the architecture firm SERA with the interiors done by Vida Design. Lango Hansen created the landscaping.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit millhouseportland.com or call 971-447-0041.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $320 billion of real estate in 249 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 966,700 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of $78 billion of assets under management, including over $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

