Slalom Forges Agreement with Google Public Sector to Deliver Digital Transformation to State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions

Collaboration to drive innovation and transformation through joint delivery of solutions

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slalom, a global business and technology consulting company, today announced an agreement with Google Public Sector to drive innovation and transformation via U.S. state and local government and education (SLED) initiatives. This expanded partnership will focus on the development of cutting-edge AI solutions, leveraging Google Public Sector's Rapid Innovation Team and Google Career Certifications to help drive exceptional delivery and customer success.

The collaboration empowers SLED organizations with the technology and capabilities needed to enhance their services, improve operational efficiencies, and achieve their missions more effectively.

"We're excited to expand our collaboration with Google Public Sector, bringing the transformative potential of AI to state and local governments and educational institutions," said Kory Kimball, GM, Global Public and Social Impact at Slalom. "This partnership will enable these organizations to leverage technology to address critical challenges, elevate the services they provide, and ultimately build a better future for their communities."

Transformation Tailored to the Public Sector

The partnership will prioritize the development of 12 Google AI solution accelerators tailored to SLED clients. These accelerators will address critical areas, including:

Cloud migration: Helping organizations seamlessly transition to the cloud for enhanced agility and cost savings.

Data and AI offerings: Empowering organizations to harness the power of data and AI to gain insights and make informed decisions.

Generative AI: Supporting research grant applications and enhancing campus environments with innovative AI tools.

Document and website translation: Breaking down language barriers to improve accessibility and communication.

"Google Public Sector is committed to partnering with organizations like Slalom to deliver innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of the public sector," said Brent Mitchell, Vice President, Go-to-Market at Google Public Sector. "By combining Slalom's deep industry expertise with Google Cloud's cutting-edge technology, we can help SLED organizations achieve their digital transformation goals and better serve their constituents."

Demonstrated Success

The partnership is already generating tangible results for customers, showcasing the potential of this expanded collaboration:

At an academic medical center, Slalom and Google Public Sector implemented clinical data warehouses and leveraged Google Cloud APIs for digital pathology studies, improving patient care and research capabilities.

At a higher education institution, the partnership helped researchers pursue additional funding and more ambitious research agendas using Google AI for research grant applications.

At a leading research university, Slalom and Google Public Sector provided multiple large language models (LLMs), enabling access and innovation in a secure environment to advance education and research opportunities for students and faculty.

Looking Ahead

This expanded partnership builds upon Slalom and Google Public Sector's previous collaborations, including work focused on Google Distributed Cloud and Slalom's expanded Google GenAI Center of Excellence. This latest extension of the agreement demonstrates a shared dedication to driving innovation and delivering value to the public sector.

Slalom is confident that this agreement with Google Public Sector will help accelerate the adoption of AI and other transformative technologies in the SLED space. By working together, the two companies can empower public sector organizations to better support their communities.

About Slalom

Slalom is a next-generation professional services company creating value at the intersection of business, technology, and humanity. With our fiercely human approach, we deeply understand our customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by over 700 technology partners, our nearly 10,500 team members in eight countries and 49 offices help people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We're honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For nine years running. Learn more at slalom.com .

