SlashNext Expands Collaboration with Microsoft as It Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

SlashNext's AI Technology and Real-Time Detection Integrates with Microsoft Sentinel to Deliver Precision Threat Detection and Management

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashNext, a leader in SaaS-based Integrated Cloud Messaging Security across email, mobile or web messaging apps, today announced they are now a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security technology to help customers better defend themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. By joining MISA, SlashNext aims to accelerate the global reach and delivery of SlashNext's patented HumanAI™, a combination of computer vision, natural language processing and behavioral contextualization, that detects malicious URLs, BEC, malware and exploits in real-time while working in collaboration with Microsoft and its partners to further improve threat detection and management for enterprise, government, and other public sector customers.

"I am excited to see that SlashNext and Microsoft are working together," said Jason Jewett, Chief Information Officer at Moffatt & Nichol, a SlashNext customer. "Combining SlashNext's real-time detection technology with Microsoft's security technology will provide valuable threat insights and allow my team to manage and remediate newly discovered threats to more effectively secure our organization."

As hybrid work expands attack surfaces and cybercriminals abuse trusted services as evasion techniques, security solutions fail to detect attacks until it's too late. Stronger multi-channel protection technologies are required to identify these threats across all security platforms, no matter the communication channel (email, mobile, social media, collaboration platforms, etc.) Customers benefit by preventing attacks and by consolidating threat discovery to automated real-time detection for improved detection rates without needless complexity and alert fatigue.

"SlashNext's integration with Microsoft delivers the capabilities customers need to effectively manage and secure their organization," said Patrick Harr, CEO SlashNext. "Together with Microsoft Sentinel, SlashNext's real-time AI technology detects and stops sophisticated threats and malware automatically, and provides instant savings by consolidating multiple security controls into a robust solution to remediate threats before they compromise your organization."

SlashNext with Microsoft Sentinel delivers instant value by automatically identifying malicious URLs, BEC phishing scams, and exploits in attachments sent via email, mobile and web messaging apps with precision 99.9% detection and low false positives within the SIEM to make it easy to action on the findings. SlashNext provides threat insights for seamless investigation and response with connection to other Microsoft Sentinel solutions and services. SlashNext remediates newly discovered threats to protect the enterprise from zero-hour threats other security tools fail to detect.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe. Our members, like SlashNext, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster," said Phil Montgomery, General Manager for Security GTM at Microsoft.

The SlashNext and Microsoft Sentinel integration is available now in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, an online store providing applications, and services for use on Azure. Customers can provision SlashNext in minutes, directly from the marketplace with Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC). To learn more, visit SlashNext on the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace and request a demo.

About SlashNext

SlashNext protects the modern workforce from malicious messages across all digital channels. SlashNext's patented HumanAI™, a combination of computer vision, natural language processing, and behavioral contextualization, detects threats in real time with 99.9% accuracy. SlashNext Complete™ integrated cloud messaging security platform stops zero-hour threats in email, mobile, and web messaging apps across M365, Gmail, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Teams, and other messaging apps to detect and prevent threats before they become a breach.

Media Contact

Emily Ashley

Lumina Communications for SlashNext

[email protected]

SOURCE SlashNext