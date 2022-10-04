SlashNext Extends Award Winning Mobile Security to Personal BYOD & Home Users to Protect Against the Rise in Smishing, Business Text Compromise and Fraud

Offering Complete Coverage for All Mobile Users from Business to Home Devices

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashNext , the leader in SaaS-based Integrated Cloud Messaging Security across email, web, mobile, and brand for the modern workforce, today launched Mobile Security Personal and Home apps for BYOD and Family use to protect mobile device owners against the growing threat of phishing and fraud attempts on SMS/text, Links and Apps, while offering total privacy for users' data.

"Smishing and credential harvesting are exploding in the mobile environment, causing headline making breaches and having a big impact on businesses," said Patrick Harr, CEO, SlashNext. "Cybercriminals are launching phishing attacks on personal apps and successfully reaching business systems. Organizations know the sheer number of unprotected devices that can access their corporate data, and until now, there has not been a BYOD solution that addresses the privacy concerns of the user with the enterprise level protection organizations expect."

The Verizon MIS report shows 83% of organizations report mobile device threats are growing more quickly than other device threats. Hackers are turning attention to mobile devices using tactics including SMS/text phishing (Smishing), and non-linked based phishing. SlashNext Mobile Security gives another layer of security to users on their personal devices and gives businesses the opportunity to protect both company data and maintain employees' privacy.

"This solution was driven by our customers who have been looking for a solution that is not centrally managed and offers privacy for employees wanting to use their own mobile devices, while protecting company data. We think this is the best of both worlds for solving the tug of war with both user privacy and protection," continued Harr.

SlashNext has the only on-device solution to block link and non-linked based SMS phishing attacks, which is the first stage of attack in Business Text Compromise (BTC). SlashNext AI SEER™ Technology leverages natural language processing and behavioral analysis to improve efficacy to 99.9% for peace of mind against all types of phishing attacks.

SlashNext Mobile Security – Home edition is available on the Apple and Android app stores with a 90-day free trial. The personal BYOD edition can be purchased by a business for employees, as either a managed app or unmanaged option for user data privacy for BYOD. The Home edition is a yearly subscription which covers up to five mobile devices that can be shared across family members, and not tied to any corporate business accounts.

For more information, visit https://www.slashnext.com/mobile-security/

About SlashNext

SlashNext protects the modern workforce from malicious messages across all digital channels. SlashNext Complete™ integrated cloud messaging security platform utilizes patented AI SEER™ technology with 99.9% accuracy to detect threats in real-time to prevent users from phishing, smishing, social engineering, ransomware, and malicious file downloads. Take advantage of SlashNext's Integrated Cloud Messaging Security for email, browser, mobile, and brand to protect your organization from data theft and financial fraud breaches today.

Media Contact

Emily Ashley

Lumina Communications for SlashNext

[email protected]

SOURCE SlashNext