SlashNext Launches Secure Risk Assessment to Detect Unseen Next Generation 2.0 Phishing Threats

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashNext, the phishing authority, today announced the launch of the cybersecurity industry's most accurate secure phishing risk assessment, helping enterprises discover aggressive next-gen 2.0 phishing threats which proxy, secure email gateways, and supplemental phishing defenses fail to find. SlashNext's Phishing Risk Assessment utilizes patented AI-based SEERTM technology to detect and categorize zero-hour phishing threats with unmatched accuracy, and routinely reveals 20% of business users had one or more phishing email in their inboxes. Furthermore, the new service typically reveals 18% more high-risk users, and easily deploys protection to offer a pathway to optimize enterprise protection against today's most virulent new cybersecurity threats.

SlashNext's Phishing Risk Assessment is a free self-service assessment for both Microsoft 365 email and firewall/DNS/proxy logs, each providing a different view of what bypassed current email security and the users who participated in those phishing attacks.

"The truth is that traditional systems – even from the big brand names - are blind to a huge number of phishing 2.0 threats, especially those driven by AI-driven attack payloads readily available online to bad actors," said Patrick Harr, CEO of SlashNext. "Our risk assessment discovers these threats and provides an actionable report for further remedial steps."

The onboarding process is easy and straightforward:

It takes only 2 minutes to initiate the phishing risk assessment.

It's safe and secure, using OAuth 2.0 to authorize the scan of Microsoft 365 inboxes.

For firewalls, proxies, DNS, and secure web gateways, logs are uploaded by a console to identify phishing webpages.

The assessment quantifies the number of phishing emails sitting in user inboxes and lists threats by category.

It also identifies high-risk users and easily deploys protection to target users.

Available for free for corporate use as well as partners to include in their security risks assessments service offerings.

There's an option to immediately remediate risks by deploying SlashNext Total Phishing Protection for complete protection from corporate credential theft, SMishing, BEC/financial fraud, supply chain attacks, ransomware, and data exfiltration across all communication channels. The assessment can also automatically delete links to the same or similar attacks from other devices within the enterprise.

"SlashNext's Risk Assessment is an important tool for our customers to immediately understand the risks within their organization," said Nick Donarski, CTO or Atlantic IT Group. "The actionable report provides a roadmap to remediate threats that penetrated the current defenses and who participated in those phishing attacks. I encourage businesses to try the risk assessment and see the power of SlashNext for themselves, based on real data from their own network."

Try the Phishing Risk Assessment and Test Drive the Full Service

The Risk Assessment service is immediately available, free of charge, to enterprises of all sizes, and also through Microsoft365 Azure Marketplace. Resellers can bundle the service with their own offerings as a value-add.

SlashNext offers a free 14-day trial for companies that want to protect themselves today from phishing. For more information, please visit www.slashnext.com. Available now through subscription and priced per app, per year.

About SlashNext

SlashNext is the phishing authority, leading the fight together with its partners, to protect the world's internet users from phishing anywhere. SlashNext 2.0 AI phishing defense services utilize our patented SEER technology to detect zero-hour phishing threats by performing dynamic run-time analysis on billions of URLs a day through virtual browsers and machine learning. Take advantage of SlashNext's phishing defense services using mobile apps, browser extensions, and APIs that integrate with leading mobile endpoint management and IR tools. SlashNext is backed by Norwest Venture Partners and Wing Venture Capital and has customers around the world.

