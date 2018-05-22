Sleep Easy And Spend Less Across America This Summer With Red Roof®

"We know that travelers want to make the most of their summer travel budget, leaving more funds to experience the cities they plan to visit," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Red Roof is putting our travel know-how to work for guests to alleviate the stress of summer travel, allowing them to sleep easy and spend less through our industry-low rates and seasonal offer."

From June 1 through August 31 travelers can take advantage of Red Roof's Stay 3, Get 7,000 Points promotion. Registration for the promotion is free and any RediCard member who registers and stays three separate times this summer will receive 7,000 RediCard points—good for a free night! Travelers who are not already members can simply join RediCard for free and then easily register for the promotion prior to booking their trips.

To help travelers navigate the open road, Red Roof has put together the three top cities for affordable summer travel, along with where to stay, what to do and where to eat:

#1 NASHVILLE, TN: Home to country music, delicious hot chicken, vibrant cultural attractions and more, Nashville, Tennessee give travelers the opportunity to get a big bang for their buck.

STAY:

Red Roof Inn Nashville Fairgrounds: $69 /night*

DO:

EAT:

Robert's Western World – Famous for Honky Tonk music, burgers, bologna sandwiches and low prices with the average check for a family of four around $28

Hattie B's Hot Chicken – Known for their incredible chicken and range of sauces from mild to very hot with the average check for a family of four around $32

#2 AUSTIN, TX: Known for its eclectic mix of museums, Texas hill country and not-to-miss foodie spots, Austin, Texas is a testament that everything is bigger in Texas.

STAY: Red Roof PLUS+ Austin South: $63/night*

DO:

EAT:

Torchy's Tacos – A great spot for a variety of margaritas and bold, experimental taco combinations, including breakfast tacos with the average check for a family of four around $18

Gus' World Famous Fried Chicken – Since 1973, this staple has been serving traditional southern fried chicken, Texas-style, with the average check for a family of four around $32

#3 LOUISVILLE, KY: From Churchill Downs to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Louisville is the epicenter of the bluegrass state.

STAY: Red Roof Inn Louisville Expo Airport: $55/night*

DO:

EAT:

D. Nalley's Diner - Known for their Country-style breakfast platters with the average check for a family of four around $32

Royals Hot Chicken – Serving up royal fried chicken sandwiches with the average check for a family of four around $28

Summer travelers can discover these cities and more, while staying for some of the lowest rates in the industry. Plus, guests don't have to worry about leaving their four-legged friends at home because pets stay free at Red Roof with zero hidden fees. For military and government employees and seniors, Red Roof always knocks 10 percent off room rates. Additional deals are available at specific properties through Red Hot Deals on RedRoof.com. Guests can book their summer travel now by visiting RedRoof.com or calling 800.RED.ROOF (800.733.7663).

*Rates can vary depending on occupancy and availability.

