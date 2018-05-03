Sleep Inn Brand Brings Simply Stylish Design To New Hotel Associate Uniforms

"Guests and developers alike love the nature-inspired, simply stylish design of the Sleep Inn brand," said Anne Smith, vice president, brand management and design, Choice Hotels. "And now, we're empowering franchisees to help us continue this success by selecting new uniforms for their employees that complement the hotel's timeless, modern Designed to Dream experience."

The new uniform options are being designed specifically for Sleep Inn hotels using smart fabrics and subtle branding, drawing from the Sleep Inn palate of greys with pops of its signature purple – all while being mindful of owners' investment. The update is meant to help associates feel comfortable and proud while doing their job, maintaining a 'happy to help' attitude with guests.

Sleep Inn franchisees get the first look at the options and will have the opportunity to vote on their preferred styles. The most popular uniforms will start to appear in hotels by the end of the year following a beta test this summer.

"Uniforms are yet another way the Sleep Inn brand delivers on its commitment to affordable style," said Kristen Salotti, director, brand strategy, Choice Hotels. "From the nature-inspired timeless look to the exclusive ZENSES bath line, every element at Sleep Inn properties is designed to deliver a happy night's rest to guests."

The Sleep Inn brand provides a reliable, simply stylish stay at an affordable price, while also catering to owners and developers looking for a savvy investment as the lowest cost way to build new construction in the midscale space.

For more information on Sleep Inn development opportunities, please visit https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/sleepinn/.

