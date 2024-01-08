Slendacor® Weight Management Complex Granted Patent for Research on Thermogenic Benefits

Invention Relates to Increasing Lean Body Mass and Brown Adipose Tissue and Accelerating Conversion of White Adipose Tissue to Brown Adipose Tissue

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that Slendacor® Weight Management Complex has added to its intellectual property portfolio with a recently granted patent related to new clinical work that studied mechanisms of action behind its weight loss and body shaping benefits, and which demonstrated thermogenic benefits. The invention cited in the patent relates to Slendacor's ability to increase lean body mass and accelerate the conversion of white adipose tissue to the more metabolically active brown or 'beige' adipose tissue. The Japanese patent was part of a global patent initiative by PLT and innovation partner Laila Nutraceuticals and is the first country patent granted as part of a PCT filing across multiple markets. Slendacor is also marketed as Slimvance® in select markets.

A recently completed human clinical trial was undertaken to further understand the thermogenic effects of Slendacor in human subjects. In this study, effects of a single daily dose of Slendacor on resting metabolic rate were evaluated using indirect calorimetry. Participants using Slendacor showed up to a 15.2% increase in resting energy expenditure (REE) on Day 7. Calorie burning increased significantly compared to baseline starting at 1 hour after intake on Day 1 of the study.

According to Seth Flowerman, President & CEO of PLT Health Solutions, the pursuit of intellectual property on the company's proprietary branded ingredients is in line with its mission to deliver higher levels of value to the innovative consumer product brands PLT works with. "Part of delivering best-in-class ingredient solution is the ability to develop truly novel inventions backed by intellectual property on the innovation and supported by high quality clinical science," he said. "We are pleased that the Japanese patent office has chosen to recognize the quality and innovative findings of the clinical science surrounding Slendacor. Our customers can be confident of the groundbreaking benefits and efficacy they can offer consumers with Slendacor," he added.

Investing in on-going scientific support

Slendacor is a multi-patented combination of three standardized extracts of well-known spices: turmeric (Curcuma longa), drumstick leaves (Moringa oleifera), and curry leaves (Murraya koenigii). It has been studied in three human clinical trials to date and multiple pre-clinical studies.

A 2018 16-week double-blind, placebo-controlled study of Slendacor set new standards for communicating efficacy to consumers and regulatory agencies in the weight management category – because of its size, its length, its use of healthy, non-obese men and women, its design and execution. Consistent body weight reductions were observed throughout the 16-week trial – starting with statistically significant weight loss at two weeks. Participants averaged a total weight loss of nearly twelve pounds by the end of the study. The subjects taking Slendacor lost two inches in waist circumference and had no reduction in lean body mass.1

Two recent pre-clinical studies on energy expenditure illustrate a new mechanism of action in which Slendacor drives the increased expression of UCP-1 in white adipose tissue, similar to what occurs in more metabolically active brown adipose tissue.2,3 Most body fat is white adipose tissue, which functions as fat storage, however, brown adipose tissue can increase energy expenditure due to its greater concentration of mitochondria specialized for thermogenesis. Brown or 'brown-like' (beige) fat cells correlate with leanness in humans.

A recently completed human clinical trial (abstract published)4 was undertaken to further understand the thermogenic effects of Slendacor in human subjects. In this study, effects of a single daily dose of Slendacor on resting metabolic rate were evaluated using indirect calorimetry. Participants using Slendacor showed up to a 15.2% increase in resting energy expenditure (REE) on Day 7. Calorie burning increased significantly compared to baseline starting at 1 hour after intake on Day 1 of the study. The study also measured heart rate, blood pressure, and mood. Unlike many other thermogenic ingredients, Slendacor caused no stimulant effects: at no point during the study did heart rate or blood pressure significantly increase in the Slendacor group making it a non-stimulant thermogenic solution.

According to Jennifer Murphy, Director of Innovation & Clinical Development for PLT, the research offers insight into its effects on energy metabolism. "Our new data shows that Slendacor is not just limiting the formation of new fat cells, but also increasing the metabolic activity of existing fat cells. The browning of white adipose tissue means that those cells are now burning energy that may otherwise have been stored as fat," she said. "Healthy weight management has long focused on reducing intake, however we know that metabolism is an equally important part of the equation for healthy and sustainable changes in body weight. These new data help us understand Slendacor as an integral part of a holistic health management program, providing support for both healthy body weight, as well as improved overall cardiometabolic health, opening up a range of new applications and use occasions for the Slendacor ingredient," she added.

