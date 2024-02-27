Slenergy Rewarded Great Success in Genera 2024

MADRID, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "A real innovation in the industry!" commented a visitor at the Innovation Gallery in front of Slenergy's iShare-Home One-Stop Residential Smart Energy Solution stand during Genera 2024 – Energy and Environment International Trade Fair, in Madrid on February 6.

Slenergy in Genera 2024

Slenergy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, shone brightly at the Spanish biggest energy fair with its flagship products for the European market. The company's upgraded iShare-Home standardized solar kit was selected at the Innovation Gallery due to its distinguished features and innovative aspects in the industry. Additionally, Slenergy's 265 m2 booth showcased its iShare-Home system and a full range of grid-tied and hybrid inverters, attracting the attention of most visitors.

This year, Slenergy brought its whole-line inverters to the Genera exhibition, covering both residential and C&I aspects. Equipped with a smart management system and featuring stable efficiency and high reliability, the inverters show a distinguished appearance. Its MES traceability ensured by the company's smart factory helps to trace the manufacturing process and realize the whole-process quality system control.

The upgraded version of this single-window purchase solar kit, offering one-stop delivery and full-process service, showcases significant advancements. The iShare-Home system now includes solar panels, hybrid inverter, energy storage battery, mounting structure, cable set, smart energy management system, heat pump, smart EV charger, and the innovative iBox, ensuring complete protection.

The key feature of the upgraded iShare-Home system lies in its smart operation and maintenance, facilitated by the SmartBox. This IoT intelligent hardware collects real-time operational data from other connected devices such as smart meters, inverters, EV chargers, heat pumps, etc. After computing generation and consumption data, the SmartBox executes intelligent control strategies to achieve intelligent centralized management, optimizing energy use and cost savings.

The upgraded iShare-Home system, launched during GENERA 2024 in Madrid, offers a One-Stop smart solution with more diversified components according to customers' demands. Taking the next step at the K.EY exhibition on February 28, Slenergy strives to provide the most suitable One-Stop solution for the European residential market. Visitors can explore the company at booth D6/027 from February 28 to March 1st, to learn more about this standardized solar kit and other flagship products.

Visit www.slenergy.com for more info about Slenergy's full-line products and explore how the company helps homeowners reduce their energy costs and minimize their carbon footprint while providing installers with the best solar kit.

