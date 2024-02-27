Slenergy Rewarded Great Success in Genera 2024

News provided by

SLENERGY

27 Feb, 2024, 17:07 ET

MADRID, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "A real innovation in the industry!" commented a visitor at the Innovation Gallery in front of Slenergy's iShare-Home One-Stop Residential Smart Energy Solution stand during Genera 2024 – Energy and Environment International Trade Fair, in Madrid on February 6.

Continue Reading
Slenergy in Genera 2024
Slenergy in Genera 2024

Slenergy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, shone brightly at the Spanish biggest energy fair with its flagship products for the European market. The company's upgraded iShare-Home standardized solar kit was selected at the Innovation Gallery due to its distinguished features and innovative aspects in the industry. Additionally, Slenergy's 265 m2 booth showcased its iShare-Home system and a full range of grid-tied and hybrid inverters, attracting the attention of most visitors.

This year, Slenergy brought its whole-line inverters to the Genera exhibition, covering both residential and C&I aspects. Equipped with a smart management system and featuring stable efficiency and high reliability, the inverters show a distinguished appearance. Its MES traceability ensured by the company's smart factory helps to trace the manufacturing process and realize the whole-process quality system control.

The upgraded version of this single-window purchase solar kit, offering one-stop delivery and full-process service, showcases significant advancements. The iShare-Home system now includes solar panels, hybrid inverter, energy storage battery, mounting structure, cable set, smart energy management system, heat pump, smart EV charger, and the innovative iBox, ensuring complete protection.

The key feature of the upgraded iShare-Home system lies in its smart operation and maintenance, facilitated by the SmartBox. This IoT intelligent hardware collects real-time operational data from other connected devices such as smart meters, inverters, EV chargers, heat pumps, etc. After computing generation and consumption data, the SmartBox executes intelligent control strategies to achieve intelligent centralized management, optimizing energy use and cost savings.

The upgraded iShare-Home system, launched during GENERA 2024 in Madrid, offers a One-Stop smart solution with more diversified components according to customers' demands. Taking the next step at the K.EY exhibition on February 28, Slenergy strives to provide the most suitable One-Stop solution for the European residential market. Visitors can explore the company at booth D6/027 from February 28 to March 1st, to learn more about this standardized solar kit and other flagship products.

Visit www.slenergy.com for more info about Slenergy's full-line products and explore how the company helps homeowners reduce their energy costs and minimize their carbon footprint while providing installers with the best solar kit.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349399/Slenergy_Genera_2024.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090526/logo_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Slenergy entame l'année 2024 avec un kit solaire iShare-Home amélioré

Slenergy entame l'année 2024 avec un kit solaire iShare-Home amélioré

Slenergy, innovateur de premier plan dans l'industrie des énergies renouvelables, est prêt à captiver une fois de plus le marché solaire résidentiel...
Slenergy startet mit einem verbesserten iShare-Home-Solarpaket in das Jahr 2024

Slenergy startet mit einem verbesserten iShare-Home-Solarpaket in das Jahr 2024

Slenergy, ein führender Innovator in der Branche für erneuerbare Energien, will den europäischen Photovoltaikmarkt für Privathaushalte mit seiner...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.